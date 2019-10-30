DA
May 2, 2020
Instructor is very knowledgeable. Content was fantastic & modern. Quizzes weren't easy & really enforced the course content. My favorite course so far of the 4 part series.
HT
May 15, 2020
The course is really great and got to learn new & interesting concepts except that the webgoat installation tutorial/document is not up to date.
By Giorgio B•
Oct 30, 2019
Except for the first week, which introduces thread models, the rest of the course is the same as a part on "Identifying vulnerabilities in C/C++ programming"....
By Virgil L M•
May 24, 2020
This class was awesome, it was challenging, and caused me to grow toward my goal of being in Cyber security! Thanks!
By malromaithi•
Nov 12, 2019
A lot of the labs need to be updated as the latest webgoat does not function the same way as described in the lab anymore.
By Juan C Q V•
May 27, 2020
Excellent course, i have learned a lot of thing, even when some topics are explained in a general way, The instructor has much knowledge about the topics, the syllabus is according with the goal of the course; and the practice with webgoat gives that practice in the learning process. Thank you for sharing this knowledge.
By Edwin S•
Dec 24, 2021
This course has been very usefull to me. It introduces me to security vulnerabilities and how to think about the mitigations. I'm planning to do the last course in this specialisation next. Thank you for this inspiring course
By Fernando D B G•
Nov 18, 2019
It is not a very intense course, but each class is very well planned to learn the objectives and provides the resources to learn more. I am glad to have learned the topics developed in class.
By David A•
May 3, 2020
By luca m•
Nov 2, 2020
The course give main bricks for handle security things. It gives also a small hands on and propose a few useful libraries for security development
By Hardik P T•
May 16, 2020
By Sanjeev K J•
Oct 23, 2019
Threat Modeling and Week 4 code submission was very fruitful. Overall good content to learn for developers and Application Engineers.
By DEEPAK J•
May 21, 2020
KINDLY PROVIDE HANDS ON .THERE WAS NO HANDS ON ALL THEORY NO T MUCH USE IF STUDENTS GET ZERO PRACTICAL
By Ehiede R•
Jul 28, 2020
I really enjoyed the course just somethings need to be reviewed again so that it could be up to date
By Mahendiran•
Jul 25, 2020
Coursera site is very use full for learning,knowledge sharing, quality checking and improve skills
By Deepak B•
Dec 10, 2019
Its a good learning and got to know about security and Vulnerabilities in an ellaborate way. Thanks
By Shimane M•
Jul 16, 2019
I can now take full control of my personal information online, without any tradeoffs
By Joseph O K•
Jul 2, 2020
very good course and i love the instructor, very clear and straight to the point
By NITESH K S•
Jul 6, 2020
Thank you ma'am it was a great learning with you. I learned so many new things.
By Jason G•
Nov 19, 2020
Very informative & exhaustive coverage. Kudos to the tutor and thank you !!
By Juan A G G•
Jul 12, 2021
Excelente metodología de aprendizaje de desarrollo seguro de Software
By Jennifer Y•
Sep 7, 2021
It's a good course for who is looking to learn about secure code
By Rus M•
Feb 2, 2021
Excellent course, everything is accessible and understandable
By Shyam R•
Jun 18, 2020
Perfect Course learn about mitigating vulnerabilities!
By Ajith G N•
May 15, 2020
Excellent course material and equally good delivery.
By Howard S•
Nov 19, 2019
Build practical foundation for application security
By GUPTA A•
Sep 25, 2020
It Helped me alot this is best course 😊