4.6
stars
138 ratings
41 reviews

About the Course

This course will help you build a foundation of some of the fundamental concepts in secure programming. We will learn about the concepts of threat modeling and cryptography and you'll be able to start to create threat models, and think critically about the threat models created by other people. We'll learn the basics of applying cryptography, such as encryption and secure hashing. We'll learn how attackers can exploit application vulnerabilities through the improper handling user-controlled data. We'll gain a fundamental understanding of injection problems in web applications, including the three most common types of injection problems: SQL injection, cross-site scripting, and command injection. We'll also cover application authentication and session management where authentication is a major component of a secure web application and session management is the other side of the same coin, since the authenticated state of user requests need to be properly handled and run as one session. We'll learn about sensitive data exposure issues and how you can help protect your customer's data. We'll cover how to effectively store password-related information, and not to store the actual plaintext passwords. We'll participate in coding assignment that will help you to better understand the mechanisms for effectively storing password-related information. Along the way, we’ll discuss ways of watching out for and mitigating these issues and be able have some fun and exploit two different vulnerabilities in a web application that was designed to be vulnerable, called WebGoat....

DA

May 2, 2020

Instructor is very knowledgeable. Content was fantastic & modern. Quizzes weren't easy & really enforced the course content. My favorite course so far of the 4 part series.

HT

May 15, 2020

The course is really great and got to learn new & interesting concepts except that the webgoat installation tutorial/document is not up to date.

By Giorgio B

Oct 30, 2019

Except for the first week, which introduces thread models, the rest of the course is the same as a part on "Identifying vulnerabilities in C/C++ programming"....

By Virgil L M

May 24, 2020

This class was awesome, it was challenging, and caused me to grow toward my goal of being in Cyber security! Thanks!

By malromaithi

Nov 12, 2019

A lot of the labs need to be updated as the latest webgoat does not function the same way as described in the lab anymore.

By Juan C Q V

May 27, 2020

Excellent course, i have learned a lot of thing, even when some topics are explained in a general way, The instructor has much knowledge about the topics, the syllabus is according with the goal of the course; and the practice with webgoat gives that practice in the learning process. Thank you for sharing this knowledge.

By Edwin S

Dec 24, 2021

T​his course has been very usefull to me. It introduces me to security vulnerabilities and how to think about the mitigations. I'm planning to do the last course in this specialisation next. Thank you for this inspiring course

By Fernando D B G

Nov 18, 2019

It is not a very intense course, but each class is very well planned to learn the objectives and provides the resources to learn more. I am glad to have learned the topics developed in class.

By David A

May 3, 2020

Instructor is very knowledgeable. Content was fantastic & modern. Quizzes weren't easy & really enforced the course content. My favorite course so far of the 4 part series.

By luca m

Nov 2, 2020

The course give main bricks for handle security things. It gives also a small hands on and propose a few useful libraries for security development

By Hardik P T

May 16, 2020

The course is really great and got to learn new & interesting concepts except that the webgoat installation tutorial/document is not up to date.

By Sanjeev K J

Oct 23, 2019

Threat Modeling and Week 4 code submission was very fruitful. Overall good content to learn for developers and Application Engineers.

By DEEPAK J

May 21, 2020

KINDLY PROVIDE HANDS ON .THERE WAS NO HANDS ON ALL THEORY NO T MUCH USE IF STUDENTS GET ZERO PRACTICAL

By Ehiede R

Jul 28, 2020

I really enjoyed the course just somethings need to be reviewed again so that it could be up to date

By Mahendiran

Jul 25, 2020

Coursera site is very use full for learning,knowledge sharing, quality checking and improve skills

By Deepak B

Dec 10, 2019

Its a good learning and got to know about security and Vulnerabilities in an ellaborate way. Thanks

By Shimane M

Jul 16, 2019

I can now take full control of my personal information online, without any tradeoffs

By Joseph O K

Jul 2, 2020

very good course and i love the instructor, very clear and straight to the point

By NITESH K S

Jul 6, 2020

Thank you ma'am it was a great learning with you. I learned so many new things.

By Jason G

Nov 19, 2020

Very informative & exhaustive coverage. Kudos to the tutor and thank you !!

By Juan A G G

Jul 12, 2021

Excelente metodología de aprendizaje de desarrollo seguro de Software

By Jennifer Y

Sep 7, 2021

​It's a good course for who is looking to learn about secure code

By Rus M

Feb 2, 2021

Excellent course, everything is accessible and understandable

By Shyam R

Jun 18, 2020

Perfect Course learn about mitigating vulnerabilities!

By Ajith G N

May 15, 2020

Excellent course material and equally good delivery.

By Howard S

Nov 19, 2019

Build practical foundation for application security

By GUPTA A

Sep 25, 2020

It Helped me alot this is best course 😊

