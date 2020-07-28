About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify foundational understanding of digital age privacy concepts and theories

  • Identify privacy implications of modern digital technology

  • Identify the rules and frameworks for data privacy in the age of technology

Skills you will gain

  • 4th Amendment
  • information ethics
  • Biometrics
  • Information Privacy
  • Algorithms
Northeastern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Privacy in the Digital Age

8 videos (Total 58 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week 2

Risks in Data Privacy

6 videos (Total 44 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week 3

Frameworks of Data Privacy Law

8 videos (Total 57 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes

