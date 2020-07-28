This course is designed to introduce data privacy to a wide audience and help each participant see how data privacy has evolved as a compelling concern to public and private organizations as well as individuals. In this course, you will hear from legal and technical experts and practitioners who encounter data privacy issues daily. This course will review theories of data privacy as well as data privacy in the context of social media and artificial intelligence. It will also explore data privacy issues in journalism, surveillance, new technologies like facial recognition and biometrics. Completion of the course will enable the participant to be eligible for CPE credit.
Identify foundational understanding of digital age privacy concepts and theories
Identify privacy implications of modern digital technology
Identify the rules and frameworks for data privacy in the age of technology
- 4th Amendment
- information ethics
- Biometrics
- Information Privacy
- Algorithms
Northeastern University
Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university with a distinctive, experience-driven approach to education and discovery. The university is a leader in experiential learning, powered by the world’s most far-reaching cooperative education program. The spirit of collaboration guides a use-inspired research enterprise focused on solving global challenges in health, security, and sustainability.
Privacy in the Digital Age
In this module we will be introduced to some background information and foundational concepts of digital age privacy. You will see some of the history of it and consider the quandary that comes with trying to define privacy. Questions about the realities of securing personal data information will also be considered.
Risks in Data Privacy
In this module we begin to contemplate what threatens our privacy in this digital age and the steps we can we take to protect it. Also, we will take a deep look into the growing influence of smart devices and artificial intelligence and consider whether or not they help or hinder human beings.
Frameworks of Data Privacy Law
In this module we will explore privacy and the law and how it pertains to privacy in the media, in surveillance situations and in protecting personal data information. Finally, we will see how privacy regimes are functioning outside of the United States and make comparisons on approaches to privacy and how it is regulated.
The course is really well organized, it combines theory and talks with professions.
This course is a must for dummies in data privacy.Brief,yet expansive in content.
If you are person interested in learning deep about privacy law and data protection. Then you have to do this course.
I would recommend this to anyone who wishes to refresh their understanding on data privacy.
