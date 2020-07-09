T
Apr 3, 2022
Thank you for this course. I get know experience and knowledge in using different kinds of online tools which are useful and effective. I'll use some of them during my lessons. And lots of thanks.
MC
Feb 20, 2022
I have really learned a lot in this course, like how importance privacy is and what are the things that we need to know and remember when dealing about privacy.
By Thamaraikannan P•
Jul 9, 2020
data privacy is a best course to know how human beings to in social medias and what are the threat and this is future shining one of the courses
By Sergio S S•
Oct 6, 2020
Than you!
I hope I'll be able to use this
course both in my professional and personal life to tackle problems
surrounding data collection.
By Anujay S•
Jul 2, 2020
Prof. Hartzog has designed an amazing course on Data Privacy and Privacy Law using excellent lectures, interviews and reading materials. This course would allow any individual to understand the nitty-grittys of data privacy as understood in the globe, US and the EU-GDPR. This course tells you more about how the existing protections of privacy are inadequate, the importance of "obscurity" and "trust", as well as perspectives that you should always bear in mind while dissecting privacy issues. Prof. Hartzog has put tremendous amounts of efforts in creating this course and I hope that he continues to create similarly interesting courses in future.
By Daniya M•
Aug 9, 2020
It was an amazing experience with the Northeastern University.The fundamentals of data privacy and protection were taught in a crystal-clear manner. i gained a lot of knowledge about the basics of information security and data privacy. i would like to continue learning and gaining skills with the Northeastern University pertaining to ethical hacking and patching in the near future!
By Atma P•
Aug 15, 2020
Truly with this certification programme I will surely be able to advance my career in a good manner and It was truly a great learning experience with an International exposure of what's rolling in the world and how this DAta Privacy yhingbis essential.
By BERFİN A•
Sep 13, 2020
I loved every single lesson about this course. If you're searching a clear and brief information regarding privacy law matters you're in the right place.
By Marzia N•
Aug 3, 2020
I really enjoyed the course. It is short, precise and crisp!
The examples were relevant and relatable.
I would love to learn more about on this topic.
By Amit J•
Sep 14, 2020
Perfect balance of video, interview and reading articles . This course made complex things into simple training. Good job Coursera
By Manuel A R S•
Dec 18, 2020
Very practical course
By Jose C G•
Sep 13, 2020
Excellent content!
By Aedrian A•
Jan 27, 2021
This well-made short course is a must-take for everyone, as the implications of data privacy issues permeate modern life entirely. I highly appreciate the comprehensive overview that the material provides, as most, if not all, of the content are something that I would have asked data privacy experts/lawyers if I did not encounter this course. Particularly as an aspiring biomedical and clinical researcher, this course gave me a baseline working understanding of the framework and trends on this topic. The interviews shown are also highly insightful and astonishingly complements the lectures by Professor Hartzog.
By B U R•
Oct 14, 2020
The course was really great. The instructor had great knowledge about the subject and taught me in a very simple and understandable manner. I have learnt a lot about privacy data problems that happen in this current generation and in upcoming future around the world. I'm so grateful for this opportunity. Thank You
By Oladotun O O•
Jan 28, 2021
Great organization! The content was absolutely educating and pushed me to carry out more research on all I learnt. Every second was absolutely worth it.
By Ramon L R•
Nov 17, 2020
I like the sharing of expert experience in the course. The professor invited experts to talk about special topics on data privacy and security.
By Abdulazeem O•
Aug 14, 2021
Interesting and amazing to learn and be exposed to certain areas of data privacy in the context of social media and modern technologies.
By Martin P•
Mar 14, 2022
Although the course is rather basic in nature the presentation was interesting and the Professor did a terrific job of presenting in a clear, concise, and personable manner. The course moved along quickly. The videos were informative. The quizzes were easy but afforded a good opportunity to review the material that was encountered. If you are looking for a good general course on the topic of data security this would be an outstanding introduction.
By Joanne K•
Apr 7, 2022
I enjoyed this course and its format. Quite comprehensive and very intresting. It definitely peaked my interest (again) to learn more about the subject. Loved the video content and the interviews. Will certainly look for any other courses/certficates this professor offers!
By Abhi_Achalla•
Oct 30, 2020
The best course I've ever taken. Northeastern University, being my dream university, gave me one more opportunity to explore the learning environment. Professor Woodrow made me clear about what really privacy is.
By Toshiha F•
Apr 4, 2022
Thank you for this course. I get know experience and knowledge in using different kinds of online tools which are useful and effective. I'll use some of them during my lessons. And lots of thanks.
By Michaella C•
Feb 20, 2022
I have really learned a lot in this course, like how importance privacy is and what are the things that we need to know and remember when dealing about privacy.
By AWS Y I A•
Jul 11, 2021
A great course that combines both the technical and legal fields! I recommend it to anyone who's interested in Law and Technology
By Frances-Mary E•
Aug 14, 2020
I must say, I learnt a lot and the fact that experts in different fields of privacy law were interviewed makes it top notch.
By Gökçenur E•
Feb 18, 2021
Bu alanda ilgisi olan hukuk öğrencileri için gayet güzel başlangıç seviyesinde bir eğitimdi.Teşekkürler :)
By Sharada N•
Sep 18, 2020
VERY DETAILED UNDERSTANDING. WELL KNOWLEDGED PROFESSORS. THANKS FOR ALL THE INSIGHTS ON DATA PRIVACY
By Fan Z•
May 15, 2021
The course is really well organized, it combines theory and talks with professions.