This course provides hands-on experience with technology-based productivity tools, as well as foundational knowledge and understanding of system design and development. The course is designed to integrate concepts of hardware, software, and the Internet. This course also provides an overview of data security, data privacy, and ways to increase productivity and efficiency. Students will also investigate technology career paths and some of the various certifications available in the industry.
This course is part of the Introduction to Computer Information Systems Specialization
Computer Science, Information Technology, Marketing, Business
Students will learn digital literacy, how to use the internet as a productivity tool, and how to manage security threats and protect data.
- Protecting Data
- digital literacy
- Evaluating IT Security Risk
- Cyber Security Planning
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Digital Literacy
Computers are complex and powerful machines. They allow us to apply for jobs, file our taxes, and keep in touch with friends and family. Since computers are so intertwined with our daily lives, the skills needed to negotiate the internet and use it to its utmost potential are key. In this course, you will learn how to use the internet to find information, create information, and share information with audiences across the globe. You will also learn the legal and ethical implications associated with using the internet. Finally, you will learn how to keep yourself safe as you navigate and utilize the world wide web.
Digital Security
Ensuring that data is both safe and protected is crucial to the success of any business. That is why the skills needed to keep data secure are some of the most sought after in the world of information technology. In this module, you will learn the basics of digital security. You will learn how security breaches occur and how to recognize vulnerabilities within a security system. You will then become familiar with the tactics and methods used to keep information safe, so that businesses can function at maximum capacity.
Privacy and Ethics
In the previous module, you learned that digital security is essential to the health and productivity of a business. However, issues of digital security also have implications for private citizens. Everything we do online leaves traces of data. If there are no security systems in place, private information can be compromised and left vulnerable to theft. In this module, you will learn how to keep data safe and private. You will learn about common security threats and how they are managed. At the end of this module, an activity will give you the chance to apply the concepts you have learned to a real world scenario.
About the Introduction to Computer Information Systems Specialization
This Specialization is intended for anyone seeking to learn basic computer skills. Through 3 courses, you will study computer hardware, software, and data safety. You will also learn about digital literacy and productivity tools. These courses will prepare you for a number of jobs within the field of computer information systems.
