About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Introduction to Computer Information Systems Specialization
Beginner Level

Computer Science, Information Technology, Marketing, Business

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Students will learn digital literacy, how to use the internet as a productivity tool, and how to manage security threats and protect data.

Skills you will gain

  • Protecting Data
  • digital literacy
  • Evaluating IT Security Risk
  • Cyber Security Planning
University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Digital Literacy

3 hours to complete
3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Digital Security

4 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Privacy and Ethics

6 hours to complete
3 readings

Introduction to Computer Information Systems

