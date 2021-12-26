By ASHAR A•
Dec 26, 2021
Great
By Marina F•
Jan 4, 2022
I have expected that GDPR and HIPPA will be explained/key items will be reviewed.
By Sue C•
May 8, 2022
The peer review to complete the course is garbage. When stuff sits ignored in the review bin so students can't finish, that's a fail in course design, not in the students.
I doubt I will ever get a certificate for this course, even though I did the work based on the lack of someone else completing a peer review. I keep extending the calendar on the course to no avail.