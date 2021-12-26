Chevron Left
This course provides hands-on experience with technology-based productivity tools, as well as foundational knowledge and understanding of system design and development. The course is designed to integrate concepts of hardware, software, and the Internet. This course also provides an overview of data security, data privacy, and ways to increase productivity and efficiency. Students will also investigate technology career paths and some of the various certifications available in the industry....
By ASHAR A

Dec 26, 2021

Great

By Marina F

Jan 4, 2022

I have expected that GDPR and HIPPA will be explained/key items will be reviewed.

By Sue C

May 8, 2022

The peer review to complete the course is garbage. When stuff sits ignored in the review bin so students can't finish, that's a fail in course design, not in the students.

I doubt I will ever get a certificate for this course, even though I did the work based on the lack of someone else completing a peer review. I keep extending the calendar on the course to no avail.

