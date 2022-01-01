This course provides hands-on experience with technology-based productivity tools, as well as foundational knowledge and understanding of system design and development. The course is designed to integrate concepts of hardware, software, and the Internet. This course also provides an overview of data security, data privacy, and ways to increase productivity and efficiency. Students will also investigate technology career paths and some of the various certifications available in the industry.
This course is part of the Introduction to Computer Information Systems Specialization
Computer Science, Data Science, Graphic Design
Use productivity tools to create documents and presentations. Apply agile project management skills. Pursue a job in computer information systems.
- Software Development Process
- Microsoft Excel
- Agile Management
- word processing
- PowerPoint
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
In many ways, a computer is the ultimate productivity tool. With the right software, a computer can process text to create engaging documents. A computer can turn data into spreadsheets so that information can be easily organized and shared. Computers can even be used to create visual presentations that allow you to communicate your ideas. In this module, we will learn about computer productivity programs and how they can help you achieve your professional goals.
In the previous module, we learned that computers can create a wide variety of documents and presentations. Word processors, spreadsheets, and presentation software allow people to easily organize and share information. Now, we will explore the workflows and time management techniques that will allow you to use those productivity tools in the most effective ways. We will learn how to create project timelines, meet deadlines, and coordinate an entire team of people.
Computers and Information Systems are some of the largest growing career fields in the world. If you possess the right skills, there are many high-paying jobs available right now. In our final module, we will explore some of these jobs. You will also learn how to further develop the skills from these courses to be an eCommerce Developer, Business Analyst, Systems Developer, or another position of your choosing. This module concludes with a peer review activity, in which you will have the opportunity to apply what you have learned.
This Specialization is intended for anyone seeking to learn basic computer skills. Through 3 courses, you will study computer hardware, software, and data safety. You will also learn about digital literacy and productivity tools. These courses will prepare you for a number of jobs within the field of computer information systems.
