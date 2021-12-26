Chevron Left
Back to Productivity and Systems Development

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Productivity and Systems Development by University of California, Irvine

About the Course

This course provides hands-on experience with technology-based productivity tools, as well as foundational knowledge and understanding of system design and development. The course is designed to integrate concepts of hardware, software, and the Internet. This course also provides an overview of data security, data privacy, and ways to increase productivity and efficiency. Students will also investigate technology career paths and some of the various certifications available in the industry....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Productivity and Systems Development

By Herman Y

Dec 26, 2021

Great introductory course that has helped me understand the basics and allowed me to venture into other domains.

By Jazz G

Dec 2, 2021

Informative and not too difficult!

By Khalid T

Oct 3, 2021

Very good course.

By Austin N D

Apr 26, 2022

Overall helpful, however one huge frustration that lowered my rating:

On some of the albeit optional discussion projects, the instructor asked us to create and submit a PowerPoint presentation with multiple slides, embedded images and video. The project had a suggested 2 hour completion time.

I completed the project between 2-3 hours and when it was time to submit the PPT presentation like the prompt asked, there was no way to submit the file. It was frustrating that it felt no one would see it because the instructor did not make it clear. I've noticed this problem with a few of the option discussion prompts and hope that this is either made more clear or fixed. It felt like a waste of valuable time to do this and then not be able to submit it properly (or at all).

It should be clear if an instructor asks for a certain kind of project in a certain kind of file, that there is a clear and easy way to submit the file. For this I gave this course a low rating.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder