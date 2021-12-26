By Herman Y•
Dec 26, 2021
Great introductory course that has helped me understand the basics and allowed me to venture into other domains.
By Jazz G•
Dec 2, 2021
Informative and not too difficult!
By Khalid T•
Oct 3, 2021
Very good course.
By Austin N D•
Apr 26, 2022
Overall helpful, however one huge frustration that lowered my rating:
On some of the albeit optional discussion projects, the instructor asked us to create and submit a PowerPoint presentation with multiple slides, embedded images and video. The project had a suggested 2 hour completion time.
I completed the project between 2-3 hours and when it was time to submit the PPT presentation like the prompt asked, there was no way to submit the file. It was frustrating that it felt no one would see it because the instructor did not make it clear. I've noticed this problem with a few of the option discussion prompts and hope that this is either made more clear or fixed. It felt like a waste of valuable time to do this and then not be able to submit it properly (or at all).
It should be clear if an instructor asks for a certain kind of project in a certain kind of file, that there is a clear and easy way to submit the file. For this I gave this course a low rating.