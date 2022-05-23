This course gives learners an opportunity to explore data security in the cloud. In this course, learners will:
Complete Cloud Security Basics, the first course in the Cloud Security specialization.
How to analyze a data breach and trace it back to the vulnerability that made it possible.
How data security and privacy requirements arise from legal obligations and industry standards.
- HIPAA basics
- Compare cloud data services
- Analyze a data breach
- Database security basics
- PCI-DSS basics
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Organizing and Protecting Data
We organize our data into databases and structures to optimize our processing efforts. Data organization also impacts how we protect our data.
SQL and Data Breaches
Many systems rely on the Structured Query Language, and this has yielded some notorious security problems.
What Vendors Provide
Each cloud vendor offers a variety of data storage and structuring services. While each vendor has their unique jargon, most services fall into well-known categories. We will examine these categories and use them to review could provider offerings.
Data Privacy and the Cloud
Privacy regulations give individuals some control over data collected about them by organizations. International trade makes it important to fulfill privacy expectations of other countries and regions.
This Specialization introduces cybersecurity to novice software developers. It presents essential security concepts and how they apply to cloud deployments. Learners develop proficiency at assessing cloud vulnerabilities and attack reports. They also dive into cloud provider documentation to apply available features to classic cybersecurity risks.
