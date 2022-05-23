About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Cybersecurity in the Cloud Specialization
Intermediate Level

Complete Cloud Security Basics, the first course in the Cloud Security specialization.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to analyze a data breach and trace it back to the vulnerability that made it possible.

  • How data security and privacy requirements arise from legal obligations and industry standards.

Skills you will gain

  • HIPAA basics
  • Compare cloud data services
  • Analyze a data breach
  • Database security basics
  • PCI-DSS basics
Course 2 of 4 in the
Cybersecurity in the Cloud Specialization
Intermediate Level

Complete Cloud Security Basics, the first course in the Cloud Security specialization.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Organizing and Protecting Data

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 64 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

SQL and Data Breaches

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 21 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

What Vendors Provide

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 48 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Data Privacy and the Cloud

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

