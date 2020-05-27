S
Oct 30, 2019
I must recommend this to those who want to understand the Strategy Planning and its Execution. This course helps them a lot to understand the basic structure of developing a strategy.
TK
Sep 8, 2020
Amazing to see all the sharings from different successful people starting from all those CEOs, chairman, CFO, dean. All great to listen and understand more of real life experiences
By V D N K A•
May 27, 2020
Excellent explanation provided, lot of examples, learned about various company professionals ideas and their strategy how they are executed in their fields.
By Fawzeya A M•
Nov 3, 2021
comprehensive course material will benefit executive level. and key personal.
help me to start up my career in strategy and create first strategy plan to my business company.
By fbuitrago@hotmail.com•
Jun 4, 2016
Excellent course as excellent is THE STRATEGIST'S TOOLKIT book (my guide, my advisor). What I am lerning with Professor Lenox is really of a great value because when I hear his lesson automatically, come to my head many ideas that allow me to see my failures and mistakes that I will try not to repeat again, and at the same time, new ideas flow to be analysed and decide wheather or not to be put in practice for better results.
By Debarati M•
Feb 26, 2020
The course was insightful. The Week 4 module with industry stalwarts speaking on Strategy implementation , was very interesting . Most of all the self assignment and the peer grading, helped to bring the entire learning to perspective.
By Saqib R M•
Oct 31, 2019
I must recommend this to those who want to understand the Strategy Planning and its Execution. This course helps them a lot to understand the basic structure of developing a strategy.
By Рамиль И•
Aug 19, 2019
Thanks to the creators of this course. It was very useful for me, I will recommend it to my friends.
By Motasem N G•
Jan 26, 2019
The students of the course are mostly workers, so they may do not have time to complete the final assignment. I think its better to replace it by a final exam.
By Zach M•
Jul 14, 2020
Good class. Practical teaching about planning and execution is near impossible, and the professors do a good job of getting close to the line and teaching useful frameworks for understanding how to create conditions to improve the probability of successful execution. Wish they had expanded more on the four strategic planning tools with practical examples, however.
By Victor A•
Dec 2, 2019
The the course content is very strong. The professors articulated clearly how strategy is formulated analyzed and implemented in organizations. Tool and models were explained clearly and how they are used to formulate, analyze and implement strategy. Everything presented is practical, relevant and has application in the current competitive business environment.
By Robert L•
Dec 15, 2016
UVA and Darden are the best. UVA and Darden are not ranked as the top pubic university and best public business school in the world by several major publications for nothing. I've even studied at Harvard and UVA is way better IMO, plus a nicer campus.
By Nicholas M F•
Sep 23, 2017
Very well presented and informative. Many people focus is on strategic analysis (what looks good on paper), but the devil is in the delivery. For this reason, it would be good to give greater weight to this aspect within the specialization.
By Dipkamal B•
Aug 8, 2019
Loved the course. As an individual from a technical background, this course has helped me understand how strategies are made and implemented to avoid pitfalls. Recommended to everyone who wants to learn business strategy.
By Anan B•
Dec 14, 2017
I enjoyed the Course, it provided many learning opportunities, the course structure of videos and assignments builds the knowledge step by step, which empowered me with more confident to strategy planning and execution.
By Prashant J•
Mar 11, 2019
I enjoyed the Course, it provided many learning opportunities, the course structure of videos and assignments builds the knowledge step by step, which empowered me with more confident to strategy planning and execution
By YASH J•
May 2, 2021
it was an amazing course, I would highly recommend all those who want to pursue their career in strategy to attend this course. Also make sure to attend the previous related three-course before attending this one
By Tolunay K•
Sep 9, 2020
Amazing to see all the sharings from different successful people starting from all those CEOs, chairman, CFO, dean. All great to listen and understand more of real life experiences
By Dhinesh A D•
Apr 22, 2020
Highly recommended course for organization or an individual who wants to analyze, implement and execute a new strategy in the existing organization.
By Pavel M•
Jul 24, 2016
Practical, useful, with some guest speaker course, which cement all previous and helps to use all previous Strategy toolkit in practice. me like
By Ammar A•
Jun 16, 2020
Very informative course, the strategic tools and the knowledge and experience it provides from professionals in the industry is comprehensive.
By Luisa V•
Apr 18, 2016
Great course, very practical and useful. You can really apply it in real life situations. I like the fact that you brought in Darden graduates.
By Rafael E•
Jun 15, 2020
Very clear and clean method to learn, i would recommend it to any high level professional who seeks to go further in his company.
By Agustín C•
May 10, 2016
Very clear concepts, excelent presentation, students with intermediate english level. can perfectly understand all the lessons.
By Aparna K•
Aug 30, 2021
Very insightful and useful - but it is more art than science. Emphasizes that there is no one overarching strategy.
By Petteri S•
Mar 20, 2017
Introducing some guest speakers was a very good addition to the course. It's always great to get many perspectives.
By Chinny*•
Jul 27, 2020
Its a really good course. A few of the lecturers where a tad bit fast though but overall, i'd say its good.