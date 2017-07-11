What is innovation management? How do firms bring in new business models and get new products and services to the market? Go on a nine-week journey through innovation management concepts, theories of idea generation, selection, strategy formulation and implementation in this MOOC in Innovation Management. In it, you will also learn the tools for implementing innovation projects yourself.
Innovation ManagementErasmus University Rotterdam
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Social Network
- Management
- Innovation
- Innovation Management
Instructors
Offered by
Erasmus University Rotterdam
Erasmus University: a top-100 ranked international research university based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Our academic teaching and research focuses on four areas: health, wealth, culture and governance.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
After this week’s studies and the associated exercise, you will understand the meaning of innovation and innovation management. Also, you will learn to identify and differentiate between various types of innovation. As a result, you will become acquainted with basic terminology that will help you to better process and understand the course content of the following weeks.
The Adoption of Innovations
You will learn to understand how innovations diffuse in society. You will be able to describe the adoption life cycle and discriminate between the various adopter groups. You will also learn what it takes for someone to adopt something new. Altogether, you will gain a better understanding of what determines whether and how fast people adopt innovations.
The Fuzzy Front-End - Creativity
In a knowledge-based and innovation-driven business environment, creativity is an essential capability if an organisation is to gain a sustainable competitive advantage. All innovations begin with creative ideas, and creativity is also needed during the entire innovation process. So, it is imminent that employees in any job and at any level of the organisation can contribute to innovation with creative ideas. This module comprises of four instruction videos, one interview with a creativity consultant, and two assignments. After this module you will understand what creativity is and how you, other people and groups become more creative: crucial knowledge for any manager that wants to excel in innovation!
The Fuzzy Front-End - Idea Management
Organisations receive many new ideas from employees, suppliers, and customers. But they often do not realise the innovative potential of these ideas because they fail to properly manage them. By studying this module and doing the associated exercises, you will understand the basic principles of idea management. You will be able to differentiate between three types of idea management programmes, and learn about their different characteristics, advantages and disadvantages. In addition, you will learn about two general challenges that many idea management programmes face: how to motivate people to continuously submit ideas and how to improve the quality of ideas. A better understanding of the principles, differences, and challenges of idea management will help you design appropriate idea management programmes that turn new ideas into successful innovations.
Reviews
- 5 stars74.18%
- 4 stars21.88%
- 3 stars3.26%
- 2 stars0.36%
- 1 star0.30%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INNOVATION MANAGEMENT
It was a really well structured, right to the point and practical course which I really enjoyed. It also kinda wrap up my 2 yeras of works at an innovation center puls adding some new insight for me.
Very enlightening course for me, it gave me a good background into the field of innovation and is well scripted introduction. I would love to do follow up courses to this.
Course was very useful for me. I learnt a lot about how innovation and creativity can be enhanced at the work place and how to effectively communicate it through diverse teams.
I loved the course. The ideas and concepts were explained using good examples. However, it was sometimes not easy to follow the lecturer because of the different accents. Otherwise, a great course
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.