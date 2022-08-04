Henk J. de Vries is Professor of Standardisation Management at the Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University, and Visiting Professor at the Delft University of Technology, Faculty of Technology, Policy and Management, both in the Netherlands. His research and teaching focus on standardisation from a business point of view. Until recently, Henk was President of the European Academy for Standardisation EURAS. He is (co-)author of more than 400 publications in the field of standardisation, see http://www.rsm.nl/hdevries.