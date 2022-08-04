Jasmien Khattab is an assistant professor at the Rotterdam School of Business, Erasmus University Rotterdam, where she also obtained her PhD in Organizational Behavior. In her research, she investigates structural inequality in organizations, including topics such as stereotypes & leadership, social networks & diversity, and diversity & inclusion practices. Her work has been published in outlets such as Academy of Management Annals and in Academy of Management Review. Prior to joining academia, Jasmien Khattab worked as a policy officer for the Permanent Representation of the Netherlands to the E.U. and the Dutch Ministry of Security and Justice.