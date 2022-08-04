Profile

Jasmien Khattab

Assistant Professor

    Bio

    Jasmien Khattab is an assistant professor at the Rotterdam School of Business, Erasmus University Rotterdam, where she also obtained her PhD in Organizational Behavior. In her research, she investigates structural inequality in organizations, including topics such as stereotypes & leadership, social networks & diversity, and diversity & inclusion practices. Her work has been published in outlets such as Academy of Management Annals and in Academy of Management Review. Prior to joining academia, Jasmien Khattab worked as a policy officer for the Permanent Representation of the Netherlands to the E.U. and the Dutch Ministry of Security and Justice.

    Courses

    Innovation Management

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Placeholder
    Placeholder
    Placeholder