AH
Jun 13, 2020
BP
May 13, 2020
By Aya A S•
Jan 26, 2019
I found this course very beneficial. It is taught in an easy and flexible way. It added a great value to my profile. I highly recommend this course to anyone who is interested in Innovation! Thanks for the professional instructors who made it easier to succeed.
By Marcel M S•
May 20, 2016
I may not be able to compare as this has been my very first MOOC experience, however, I found topic, material and interaction presented of professional quality that made following truly a
By Jorge A•
Sep 6, 2018
This course covers a lot of ground and the time commitment is very well balanced. The diversity of topics revolves around the same focus, it feels very well structured.
By Samir S•
May 26, 2018
A wonderfully put together course. Very practical insights and useful interviews included. The course material is also quite relevant to today's work place.
By Norma L•
Apr 2, 2020
This is one of my most rewarding courses. I must add that it can not be anymore timely than now. Many people are becoming innovation think tanks in ways they could have never imagined. It was a tad bit challenging yet, the skills I have acquired are priceless.. I actually learned definitions for innovation, innovation management, strategies and disruptions. Great course!
By SARANYAN•
Nov 19, 2019
New experience on e-learning. We need to just watch all the video modules and do the assignments to complete the courses. The teaching professionals are from top class universities made the courses simple to learn and easy to complete for the beginners. Flexible timings helps me to complete courses really. Being a design engineer, this course is improved my skills and helpful to do my job better. The contents on Innovation management like Creativity, Idea management, Innovation strategies, Portfolio management, Networks and detailed explanation on patents, copyrights and trademarks are valuable for my current job.
By Aruna H•
Jun 14, 2020
Um dos melhores cursos que já tive online. Boas explicações, bom exemplos, bons professores e bons temas. A sugerir e partilhar. Muito benéfico para quem quer entrar no mundo da inovação e da criação.
By Binoy P•
May 14, 2020
Well organised and with a lot of commitment from the faculty. I would like to see deeper discussions on most of the topic. It felt like the faculty was trying to oversimplify ideas. Thank you
By Rafael L•
Apr 30, 2017
Excellent course and very well structured. Great for the beginers. But also great for someone who are involved in innovation management to reaffirm and strengthen their knowledge too.
By Christiana O•
Sep 5, 2020
Course was novel and useful to me. I have started practicing most of the skills learned and sharing with colleagues and friends just like another friend and colleague shared with me. One person started same week with me and will complete the course. Many will join. Innovation Management is what organizations need to stay relevant and successful. I did enjoy every module because there was always something new and commercially useful.
The lecturers are subject matter experts (SMEs) and thought well. Videos made it very easy for me to learn, examples, case studies and additional videos where just cool. Bringing in CEO s of great and innovating Corporations was awesome. Pre-graded exercises kept me thinking and going back to review notes and thus met the purpose of the exercises. Reviewing classmates works was very interesting to me and helped me understand the modules better. I had fun with teams and social networks - the actors and getting to know what kind of actor I am and those I had worked with & still work with in teams & my social networks.
Put together this course is worth my time and I highly recommend it to Leaders at every level. Thank you Innovation Management team, thank you Erasmus University, thank you classmates. Stay creative and innovative.
By Greta K•
Jan 21, 2019
I really enjoyed this course. The content was presented very well, the quiz's are challenging, but doable and I will be able to implement a lot of the content into my work. I highly recommend this course to anyone working in an area where 'future thinking' and change management are needed.
By Esther P•
Apr 14, 2020
I listened attentively to all the videos. Some were very insightful like the series on portfolio prioritisation and the experience of Erikson and Phillips in that field. I also enjoyed studying the phases of innovation adoption. However, I have found the sessions on innovation implementation to be seriously lacking in practical insight: The idea of enlightned experimentation didn't mention how costly and time intensive a digital simulation can be, how to control its scope and level of refinement, etc. The stage gate concept didn't mention anything about whether this approach is compatible with an agile project approach despite it being such a common approach nowadays! I was also sorely disappointed by the session on teams and networks which I was really looking forward to... it presents a theoretical definition of networks but never gets to providing guidance on how practically it impacts innovation negatively/positively, how to deal with any of the issues that teams/networks can encounter (e.g. lack of diversity, how dense should we seek our networks to be? how to spot if the network is not working?). This left the session in the realm of academia instead of making it genuinely helpful to corporate workers.
By Samir M•
Jul 27, 2017
Overall content is good. Some videos presentation can be improved. Some professors were excelent, others Ok. Not all profesors had a very clear english. In some cases sound was very poor and some ppt presentations didn't capture the essence of the content. I recomend more infographics. Learning methodology is limited. Too unilateral. The dynamic of the course in ocasions was lame/boring. Forums seem abandoned. Interaction among participants is limited. I recomend the use of case studies and group work asignments. Coursera's platform might be limited but innovation is possible.
By Braves A G•
Sep 24, 2020
Innovation Management by Erasmus University Rotterdam taught me a new skill set of knowledge applicable to my overall career and self-development. The topics are all relevant and delivered professionally by the subject matter experts. The discussions and activities are well organized for learners to gain a better understanding of the course.
I really appreciate Erasmus University Rotterdam and Coursera for granting me financial aid in completing this course. This opportunity gave me a life-changing learning experience.
Completing the course is worth the time and effort. Highly recommended to all learners to take this course.
Thank you Innovation Management team! Thank you Erasmus University Rotterdam!
Thank you Coursera!
By Disha•
Apr 12, 2020
I found this course to be really detailed and intensive, covering all the areas of innovation management, portfolio management and other related topics like creativity etc. There are multiple instructors with expertises which makes it diverse. I found it to be helpful also for my curriculum. However I am disappointed that I have to purchase the course for the certificate, being a student on a tight budget, I couldn't afford it. It would have been helpful if I did receive the certificate on completion!
By Dmitri P•
Aug 18, 2018
The course is itself an innovative approach to outline the roadmap to carry out your innovation. To me it is invaluable since it matches perfectly with my objectives for disruptive innovation at the National Meteo Centre where I work and where I am acting, as I learned as a broker. It has englightened me and inspired even more. I will use the course as my handbook in present and future endeavours with most definite intention to recommend it. All lecturers did a great job, thank you!
By payal b•
Jun 13, 2020
Very knowledgable and great course. The resource persons have beautifully explained the content and each Module is supported by Q & A round and Quiz so that the learner can rate his understanding and if needed the same Module could be revised again to have a better understanding of the concept. The final Module comprises of Final Quiz comprehensively designed to understand and rate the knowledge of the learner. I strongly recommend this Course.
By Anh L N•
Jun 29, 2019
This short course is very good to have a basic understanding about innovation management. Some popular concepts in creativity, innovation life cycle, innovation strategy and portfolio management are briefly described and discussed, so are well-known tools to facilitate effective brain-storming or evaluating values of an innovation. I have learned lots from this course and been able to relate many concepts to my current work.
By Nora v H•
Jun 6, 2021
The course gave a good overview on innovation management and a look beyond the horizon. In addition to the distinctions about innovation, motivation, idea management and team set-up, it also showed the importance of strategic planning and the selection of innovation projects. Especially the aspects of strategic portfolio management and the stage gate model were very instructive.
By matteo b•
Sep 20, 2020
I am a Management student at an undergraduate level in Italy and I found this course amazingly interesting! It includes some concepts and practical business tools and practices that are rarely taught in class.
Some examples of these cool concepts and tools are Sociograms, Stage-gate models, Buckets definition in the context of Project selection and many more.
Very much recommended!
By Samuel H•
Aug 22, 2020
Great stuff here! Really enjoyed this course. So much information, but it was broken up into small enough pieces where I could absorb the information at a good rate. I had to turn on closed captions a few times because of the heavy accents, but other than that I got a lot out of this class that will definitely help me in my job.
By Jignesh P S•
May 24, 2018
This is really a great course for Innovation Management, Tools is going to help me into innovation management. I would like to thank you all the faculty who has given us the good knowledge on innovation management. I would also like to thank you coursera for providing us good learning platform.
Quote : All World is one family
By Luis C•
Oct 6, 2020
Great online course, complete and cristal clear, the excercises and quizzes help ypu with adquiring the knwoledge. Also liked the interviews with c suite level from big companies talking about real life experiences with innovation, and how they have been able to succeed with this processes, just amazing course, thaks!!!!
By Pavel•
Jan 11, 2021
I really liked the course !!!! He is saturated with interesting, important knowledge about managing innovations. Lections are easy to learn, excellent speakers. Thanks to everyone who has prepared this course. !!!! The desire to create a specialization innovation management will be very good. Succeed in your work.
By Andri A•
Sep 6, 2017
Wonderful course. Introduces major important areas and principles. Valuable interviewes with lead industry experts. Some lectures are hard to follow (week 5 and 7) dues to speaker's pronounciation and language speed - for that I wish Coursera did a better auditing. And concerning content, I hoped for more detail