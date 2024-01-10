Coursera Instructor Network
Public Sector Efficiency: Optimizing Business Processes
Coursera Instructor Network

Public Sector Efficiency: Optimizing Business Processes

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Paweł Mielniczek

Instructor: Paweł Mielniczek

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Comprehend the significance of Business Process Optimization in the public sector and its impact on service delivery and organizational performance.

  • Utilize a structured framework to analyze and optimize existing business processes for increased efficiency and effectiveness.

  • Apply best practices in planning and executing process improvements aligned with government or public sector organizational goals.

  • Implement technology and automation to streamline workflows and enhance process efficiency.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

Learners will learn to identify, select, and apply common tools and principles in Business Process Optimization. Upon completing this course, you will learn how BPO can help public sector organizations deliver better services, achieve their goals, and meet the needs of citizens.

What's included

14 videos5 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Paweł Mielniczek
Coursera Instructor Network
1 Course149 learners

Offered by

Coursera Instructor Network

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions