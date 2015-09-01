About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Italian

What you will learn

  • Comprendere la differenza tra le piattaforme di computing Google Cloud

  • Comprendere i componenti e l'architettura di Kubernetes

  • Archiviare immagini container in Container Registry

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

22 minutes to complete

Introduzione al Corso 1

22 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings
2 hours to complete

Introduzione a Google Cloud

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Introduzione ai container e a Kubernetes

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min)
3 hours to complete

Architettura di Kubernetes

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes

