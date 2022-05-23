About this Course

4,724 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Completion of Building No-Code Apps with AppSheet: Foundations course.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Organize and manage the data used by your app. Add actions, behaviors and automation to your app.

  • Control access to your app and its data, and integrate your app with external services.

  • Learn how to improve the performance of your app, manage app versions and upgrade your app.

  • Collaborate and author your app with your team, and learn how to troubleshoot problems with your app.

Skills you will gain

  • App behaviors and automation
  • Application and data access control
  • App authoring and collaboration
  • External service integration
  • App version management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Completion of Building No-Code Apps with AppSheet: Foundations course.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 minute to complete

Module 0: Introduction

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
2 hours to complete

Module 1: Understanding Data

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 59 min)
2 hours to complete

Module 2: Adding Behaviors to Your App

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 48 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Securing Your App

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 35 min)
3 hours to complete

Module 4: Integrations

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 5: Advanced App Design

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min)
1 hour to complete

Module 6: Managing Your App

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min)
22 minutes to complete

Module 7: Troubleshooting Your App

22 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min)
2 minutes to complete

Module 8: Course Review

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder