This course teaches you how to implement various capabilities that include data organization and management, application security, actions and integrations in your app using AppSheet. The course also includes topics on managing and upgrading your app, improving performance and troubleshooting issues with your app.
Building No-Code Apps with AppSheet: ImplementationGoogle Cloud
About this Course
Completion of Building No-Code Apps with AppSheet: Foundations course.
What you will learn
Organize and manage the data used by your app. Add actions, behaviors and automation to your app.
Control access to your app and its data, and integrate your app with external services.
Learn how to improve the performance of your app, manage app versions and upgrade your app.
Collaborate and author your app with your team, and learn how to troubleshoot problems with your app.
Skills you will gain
- App behaviors and automation
- Application and data access control
- App authoring and collaboration
- External service integration
- App version management
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 0: Introduction
Introduction to the course.
Module 1: Understanding Data
Organize the data used by your app and add functionality with AppSheet data types and expressions.
Module 2: Adding Behaviors to Your App
Add functionality to your app with AppSheet actions and behaviors.
Module 3: Securing Your App
Learn how to secure your app with AppSheet's security features.
Module 4: Integrations
Integrate your app with external applications and services providing access to the data used by the app.
Module 5: Advanced App Design
Improve app scalability and performance with security filters and data partitioning.
Module 6: Managing Your App
Perform management functions like versioning, upgrading, monitoring and authoring your app.
Module 7: Troubleshooting Your App
Troubleshoot errors and common problems with your app.
Module 8: Course Review
Course review and knowledge gained from the course.
