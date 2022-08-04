This course helps you recognize the need to implement business process automation in your organization. You learn about automation patterns and use cases, and how to use AppSheet constructs to implement automation in your app. You learn about the various features of AppSheet automation, and integrate your app with Google Workspace products. You also learn how to send email, push notifications and text messages from your app, parse documents and generate reports with AppSheet automation.
This course is part of the Building No-Code Apps with AppSheet Specialization
Define business process automation and recognize its use cases in an organization.
Learn how AppSheet automation can automate business processes.
Implement automation in your app with AppSheet automation constructs.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Module 0: Introduction
Introduction to the course.
Module 1: Implementing Business Processes
Understand business process automation, recognize patterns and use cases, and learn about the capabilities and features of AppSheet automation.
Module 2: AppSheet Automation
Implement AppSheet automation capabilities in your app.
Module 3: Notifications and Reports
Use automation to send push notifications, dynamic emails and text messages from your app.
Module 4: Course Review
Review of course content.
About the Building No-Code Apps with AppSheet Specialization
This specialization first introduces you to the fundamentals of no-code application development and the capabilities offered by Google Cloud's no-code application development platform AppSheet. Learn to organize and manage app data, secure and customize apps, and integrate with external services. The courses in this specialization also include topics on managing and upgrading your app, improving app performance and troubleshooting. Recognize the need to implement business process automation, and use AppSheet’s automation capabilities to send notifications, generate reports and parse documents.
