About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Building No-Code Apps with AppSheet Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define business process automation and recognize its use cases in an organization.

  • Learn how AppSheet automation can automate business processes.

  • Implement automation in your app with AppSheet automation constructs.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Building No-Code Apps with AppSheet Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Module 0: Introduction

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
29 minutes to complete

Module 1: Implementing Business Processes

29 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min)
2 hours to complete

Module 2: AppSheet Automation

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 39 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 3: Notifications and Reports

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 51 min)
1 minute to complete

Module 4: Course Review

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)

About the Building No-Code Apps with AppSheet Specialization

Building No-Code Apps with AppSheet

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder