- AppSheet
- Google Sheets
- No-code application development
- AppSheet Automation
- Navigate the AppSheet UI and editor to build an app
- Learn the process to deploy and publish an app
- Understand the capabilities of the AppSheet no-code app development platform
- Work with app data sources using Google sheets
- Create and customize the user experience of an app using AppSheet views and branding
- App behaviors and automation
- Application and data access control
- App authoring and collaboration
Building No-Code Apps with AppSheet Specialization
Build apps and solve business problems with AppSheet. Enable citizen developers to recognize the use cases for no-code application development, and learn the recommended practices to build, secure and manage apps with Google Cloud’s AppSheet development platform.
What you will learn
Learn how to use AppSheet, Google Cloud’s no-code app development tool to develop no-code apps.
Use recommended practices to design, manage, and secure app data.
Understand the AppSheet publication process to deploy and publish an app.
Implement business processes automation with AppSheet.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The courses that make up this specialization teach you how to develop no-code apps and implement various capabilities that include data organization and management, application security, actions and integrations in your app using AppSheet. Learners learn to version and upgrade an app, improve app scalability and performance, and troubleshoot common problems with the app.
Recognize the need to implement business process automation in your organization. The course on AppSheet automation discusses automation patterns and use cases, and how to use AppSheet constructs to implement automation in your app. Learn about the various features of AppSheet automation, how to send notifications, generate reports, parse documents, and integrate your app with Google Workspace products.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Building No-Code Apps with AppSheet: Foundations
In this course you will learn the fundamentals of no-code app development and recognize use cases for no-code apps. The course provides an overview of the AppSheet no-code app development platform and its capabilities. You learn how to create an app with data from spreadsheets, create the app’s user experience using AppSheet views and publish the app to end users.
Building No-Code Apps with AppSheet: Implementation
This course teaches you how to implement various capabilities that include data organization and management, application security, actions and integrations in your app using AppSheet. The course also includes topics on managing and upgrading your app, improving performance and troubleshooting issues with your app.
Building No-Code Apps with AppSheet: Automation
This course helps you recognize the need to implement business process automation in your organization. You learn about automation patterns and use cases, and how to use AppSheet constructs to implement automation in your app. You learn about the various features of AppSheet automation, and integrate your app with Google Workspace products. You also learn how to send email, push notifications and text messages from your app, parse documents and generate reports with AppSheet automation.
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
