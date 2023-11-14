Google Cloud
AppSheet Administration
Google Cloud

AppSheet Administration

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Advanced level
Designed for those already in the industry
5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Administer Google AppSheet, a no-code app development platform.

  • Plan an AppSheet rollout within an enterprise.

  • Understand the types of AppSheet roles and management models.

  • Implement governance policies in AppSheet.

November 2023

November 2023

Assessments

5 quizzes

There are 7 modules in this course

Introduction to the course contents and learning objectives.

What's included

1 video

This module provides an overview of AppSheet, Google's no-code app development platform. The module helps administrators plan a rollout of AppSheet within an enterprise, and also includes content that aids in increasing the knowledge of using AopSheet among stakeholders.

What's included

2 videos5 readings1 quiz

This module describes how you can enable your organization to use AppSheet. It discusses the use of teams and roles, how to choose the type of management model for an organization, and licensing and user access management.

What's included

1 video4 readings1 quiz

Describe AppSheet governance policies and learn how to create and customize policies.

What's included

2 videos2 readings1 quiz

Learn how to integrate data sources with AppSheet apps, and how to share and transfer sample apps and databases with team members.

What's included

3 videos2 readings1 quiz

In this module, you learn about the different monitoring options available in AppSheet, and learn how to monitor team membership and usage.

What's included

1 video5 readings1 quiz

Review the topics discussed in the course.

What's included

1 reading

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

