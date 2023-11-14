"This course teaches you how to administer Google AppSheet, a no-code app development platform.
AppSheet Administration
Taught in English
Course
What you'll learn
Administer Google AppSheet, a no-code app development platform.
Plan an AppSheet rollout within an enterprise.
Understand the types of AppSheet roles and management models.
Implement governance policies in AppSheet.
November 2023
5 quizzes
There are 7 modules in this course
Introduction to the course contents and learning objectives.
1 video
This module provides an overview of AppSheet, Google's no-code app development platform. The module helps administrators plan a rollout of AppSheet within an enterprise, and also includes content that aids in increasing the knowledge of using AopSheet among stakeholders.
2 videos5 readings1 quiz
This module describes how you can enable your organization to use AppSheet. It discusses the use of teams and roles, how to choose the type of management model for an organization, and licensing and user access management.
1 video4 readings1 quiz
Describe AppSheet governance policies and learn how to create and customize policies.
2 videos2 readings1 quiz
Learn how to integrate data sources with AppSheet apps, and how to share and transfer sample apps and databases with team members.
3 videos2 readings1 quiz
In this module, you learn about the different monitoring options available in AppSheet, and learn how to monitor team membership and usage.
1 video5 readings1 quiz
Review the topics discussed in the course.
1 reading
