What you will learn

  • Learn about no-code app development and the use cases for building no-code apps.

  • Learn to navigate the AppSheet UI and editor to build and test a no-code app.

  • Learn the publishing process to deploy and publish an app for end users.

  • Create and deploy a simple app.

Skills you will gain

  • Navigate the AppSheet UI and editor to build an app
  • Learn the process to deploy and publish an app
  • Understand the capabilities of the AppSheet no-code app development platform
  • Work with app data sources using Google sheets
  • Create and customize the user experience of an app using AppSheet views and branding
Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Introduction

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
1 hour to complete

AppSheet Overview

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Getting Started

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 21 min)
1 hour to complete

Leveraging Data

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Defining the User Experience of Your App

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 40 min)
1 hour to complete

Publishing Your App

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 12 min)
3 minutes to complete

Course Review

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILDING NO-CODE APPS WITH APPSHEET: FOUNDATIONS

