In this course you will learn the fundamentals of no-code app
Learn about no-code app development and the use cases for building no-code apps.
Learn to navigate the AppSheet UI and editor to build and test a no-code app.
Learn the publishing process to deploy and publish an app for end users.
Create and deploy a simple app.
- Navigate the AppSheet UI and editor to build an app
- Learn the process to deploy and publish an app
- Understand the capabilities of the AppSheet no-code app development platform
- Work with app data sources using Google sheets
- Create and customize the user experience of an app using AppSheet views and branding
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Introduction
Introducing the AppSheet course.
AppSheet Overview
Define the fundamentals of no-code app development and provide an overview of AppSheet capabilities.
Getting Started
How to get started using AppSheet and understand the AppSheet editor user interface.
Leveraging Data
Using data sources with your app.
Defining the User Experience of Your App
Using the AppSheet editor define the user experience of the app.
Publishing Your App
Describe the app publication process.
Course Review
Review the Building No-Code Apps with AppSheet: Foundations course.
