By Hemanth K S•
May 5, 2022
This course is tailor-made for people of non-coding background to create simple apps for their needs and share them with their friends. I made an app with AppSheet and shared it with my friends and they all loved it! It's nice, intuitive and fantastic. A great beginner course and I'm looking forward to starting the next course on AppSheet.
By Ben N K•
Mar 9, 2022
good basic of the system, looking forword for new courses in this searas.
I've already created an app for QA purpeses at my work place. - so its very useful
By Galih P•
May 9, 2022
Great course to learn basic of Appsheet
By Amir R•
May 12, 2022
The Labs were key to me!
By Ich T G•
Mar 14, 2022
Great learning curve
By Marta R•
May 19, 2022
Thanks.