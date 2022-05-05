Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building No-Code Apps with AppSheet: Foundations by Google Cloud

4.7
stars
42 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

In this course you will learn the fundamentals of no-code app development and recognize use cases for no-code apps. The course provides an overview of the AppSheet no-code app development platform and its capabilities. You learn how to create an app with data from spreadsheets, create the app’s user experience using AppSheet views and publish the app to end users....

By Hemanth K S

May 5, 2022

This course is tailor-made for people of non-coding background to create simple apps for their needs and share them with their friends. I made an app with AppSheet and shared it with my friends and they all loved it! It's nice, intuitive and fantastic. A great beginner course and I'm looking forward to starting the next course on AppSheet.

By Ben N K

Mar 9, 2022

good basic of the system, looking forword for new courses in this searas.

I've already created an app for QA purpeses at my work place. - so its very useful

By Galih P

May 9, 2022

Great course to learn basic of Appsheet

By Amir R

May 12, 2022

The Labs were key to me!

By Ich T G

Mar 14, 2022

G​reat learning curve

By Marta R

May 19, 2022

Thanks.

