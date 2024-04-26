Google Cloud
BigQuery for Data Analysts
Google Cloud

BigQuery for Data Analysts

Taught in English

2,284 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.4

(14 reviews)

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
12 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn the purpose and value of BigQuery, Google Cloud’s enterprise data warehouse, and discuss its data analytics features.

  • Analyze, Clean and transform your data in BigQuery with SQL.

  • Ingest new BigQuery datasets, and use Connected Sheets and Looker Studio to visualize data insights from BigQuery.

  • Use Dataform to develop scalable data transformation pipelines in BigQuery.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 9 modules in this course

This module introduces the course agenda.

What's included

1 video

In the first module, we look at analytics challenges faced by data analysts and compare big data on-premises versus on the Cloud. We then introduce BigQuery, which is Google Cloud’s enterprise data warehouse, and review its features that make BigQuery a great option for your data analytics needs. And finally, we’ll learn from real-world use cases of companies transformed through analytics on the Cloud.

What's included

5 videos

This module is all about exploring your data with SQL, or structured query language. We go from very simple select statements to more complex queries that explore various datasets.

What's included

9 videos3 app items

In this module, we discuss principles about data integrity, and then we look at how to use SQL to clean, prepare, and transform your data. The last section of this module also briefly introduces other products like Dataprep, Cloud Data Fusion, Dataflow, Dataproc, and Dataform that can help with data preparation and transformation.

What's included

4 videos

This module talks about ingesting and storing data into BigQuery native storage. We discuss when to use Extract and Load, versus Extract, Load and Transform, versus Extract Transform and Load approaches for loading data into BigQuery.We also cover external data sources, where you can run your query in BigQuery, but the data is hosted outside of BigQuery.

What's included

6 videos2 app items

This module is where all that hard work around ingesting, cleaning, preparing, and transforming your data comes to fruition as you get to visualize insights from your data by building insightful dashboards and reports. We start off with a little visualization theory and some best practices, and then look at tools, like Looker Studio and Connected Sheets, that can connect to BigQuery and help create impactful visualizations to capture and convey your insights. Although SQL is a powerful query language, programming languages such as Python, Java, or R provide syntaxes and a large array of built-in statistical functions that data analysts might find more expressive and easier to manipulate for certain types of data analysis. Such tools include open source web-based applications like Jupyter Notebooks, and so we discuss these as well.

What's included

8 videos2 app items

Creating, maintaining, and versioning SQL pipelines is a lot of hard work. And many times, data analysts have to use multiple tools to achieve this. So in this module, we introduce Dataform, a new product that offers a unified end-to-end experience to develop, version control, and orchestrate SQL pipelines in BigQuery.

What's included

5 videos1 app item

In this module, we will start off by talking about what BigQuery Studio is, and the reason we built it. Next, we describe in a little more detail all the great capabilities that come with BigQuery Studio. In the end, we wrap up the module with a demo to walk you through the cool features and show you how to use it.

What's included

7 videos1 app item

This module recaps the key topics covered in the course.

What's included

1 video

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 14

4.4

14 reviews

  • 5 stars

    53.33%

  • 4 stars

    40%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    6.66%

  • 1 star

    0%

AA
5

Reviewed on Apr 25, 2024

View more reviews

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions