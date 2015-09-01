About this Course

60,598 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
From Data to Insights with Google Cloud Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • By the end of this course, you’ll be able to query and draw insight from millions of records in our BigQuery public datasets.

  • You’ll learn how to assess the quality of your datasets and develop an automated data cleansing pipeline that will output to BigQuery.

  • Lastly, you’ll get to practice writing and troubleshooting SQL on a real Google Analytics e-commerce dataset to drive marketing insights.

Skills you will gain

  • Bigquery
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Cloud Computing
  • SQL
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
From Data to Insights with Google Cloud Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(3,168 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 minute to complete

Welcome to From ​Data ​to ​Insights ​with ​Google ​Cloud: ​Exploring ​and ​Preparing ​your ​Data

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 1: Introduction ​to ​Data ​on Google ​Cloud

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 2: ​Big ​Data ​Tools ​Overview

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 3: ​Exploring ​your ​Data ​with SQL

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EXPLORING ​AND ​PREPARING ​YOUR ​DATA WITH BIGQUERY

View all reviews

About the From Data to Insights with Google Cloud Specialization

From Data to Insights with Google Cloud

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder