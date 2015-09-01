About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
From Data to Insights with Google Cloud Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create new permanent and temporary tables from your query results

  • Load and create new datasets inside BigQuery

  • Understand the differences between SQL JOINs and UNIONs and when to use each

  • Create dashboards and visualizations with Google Data Studio

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

2 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 2 min)
1 hour to complete

Storing and Exporting Data

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 9 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Ingesting New Datasets into BigQuery

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Joining and Merging Datasets

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 22 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Data Visualization

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min)
4 minutes to complete

Course Summary

4 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)

About the From Data to Insights with Google Cloud Specialization

From Data to Insights with Google Cloud

