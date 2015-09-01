About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
From Data to Insights with Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
Japanese
Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 minute to complete

「From Data to Insights with Google Cloud Platform: Exploring and Preparing your Data」へようこそ。

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
1 hour to complete

モジュール 1: Google Cloud Platform のデータの概要

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min)
4 hours to complete

モジュール 2: ビッグデータ ツールの概要

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 98 min)
4 hours to complete

モジュール 3: SQL を使用したデータの探索

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 77 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

モジュール 4: Google BigQuery の料金体系

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min)
3 hours to complete

モジュール 5: データのクリーニングと変換

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 66 min)

About the From Data to Insights with Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization

From Data to Insights with Google Cloud 日本語版

