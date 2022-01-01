About this Specialization

ぺタバイトのデータを数秒でクエリ・処理する方法を学びたい、またはデータ分析においてデータ量が増加しても自動でスケーラブルにする方法を学習したい方には、このコースが最適です。 ここでは、Google BigQuery データセットからデータマイニング、ビジュアル化、ローディング、などインタラクティブなシナリオと演習を行います。また、スキーマモデル、価格設定のクエリ、データのビジュアル化もカバーされています。 この専門講座は次のスキルがある方に適しています。 データアナリスト、ビジネスアナリスト、ビジネスインテリジェンスを専門としている方。 GCPでスケーラブルなデータソリューションを構築するためにデータアナリストと連携するクラウドデータエンジニア。 本コースを最大限に活用していただくには、ANSI SQLの経験が必要です。 >>> この専門講座にご参加いただくには次のリンクをクリックして、サービス規約をお読みください: https://qwiklabs.com/terms_of_service <<<
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Exploring ​and ​Preparing ​your ​Data with BigQuery 日本語版

Course2

Course 2

Creating New BigQuery Datasets and Visualizing Insights 日本語版

Course3

Course 3

Achieving Advanced Insights with BigQuery 日本語版

Course4

Course 4

Applying Machine Learning to your Data with GCP 日本語版

