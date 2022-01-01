No prior experience required.
From Data to Insights with Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization
スケーラブル可能なデータ分析方法を学習. ぺタバイトのデータを数秒でクエリ・処理する方法を学習
Exploring and Preparing your Data with BigQuery 日本語版
Google Cloud チームが提供する Coursera 専門講座、「From Data to Insights with Google Cloud Platform」へようこそ。データ エンスージアストの Evan Jones です。このコースのガイドを務めます。
Creating New BigQuery Datasets and Visualizing Insights 日本語版
これは、Data to Insights 専門講座の 2 番目のコースです。ここでは、新しい外部データセットを BigQuery に取り込み、Google データポータルで可視化する方法について説明します。また、複数テーブルの JOIN と UNION など、中級者向けの SQL の概念についても説明します。JOIN や UNION を使用すると、複数のデータソースのデータを分析できます。
Achieving Advanced Insights with BigQuery 日本語版
この専門講座の 3 番目のコースは、「Achieving Advanced Insights with BigQuery」です。ここでは、高度なファンクションと、複雑なクエリを管理可能なステップに分割する方法を学びながら、SQL に関する知識を深めます。
Applying Machine Learning to your Data with GCP 日本語版
ペタバイト規模のデータに対して数秒でクエリを実行して処理する方法や、データの増大に合わせて自動的にスケーリングされるデータ分析に関心がある場合は、ぜひ Data Insights コースを受講してください。
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
