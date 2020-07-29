JC
Jul 10, 2020
This course is an excellent continuation to the one prior and builds upon data analysis skills through GCP tools in an informational, easily digestible, and fascinating manner.
SS
Jul 20, 2021
Great course! The course helped me get great insight into BigQuery and SQL and how various visualisations are done on Google Studio. Looking forward to the next course!
By patrick p•
Jul 28, 2020
Poor course! The first course in the series was really good, but this one has lots of issues. Two of the Labs seem unworkable as written and the Lab Review videos do not even cover the Labs done. The JOIN section is good (so the 2 stars not 1) and it would be nice if the entire course was done in a similarly excellent manner. Unfortunately, the poor Labs (visualization) leave a sour taste for the entire course.
The other courses in this certification are of a must higher quality.
By Tanya R•
Aug 12, 2019
The Lab interface does not match with the lab review or steps mentioned in the lab tutorial. Option unavailable to move to classic view.
Request to update the lab with the latest version of Quicklabs.
By Juan D O•
Jun 18, 2018
It would be great if one could practice in bigquery with the public data without consuming the free processing, just during the course. I would like to work to connect all the concepts up to this point and that would be easier if I had a token to use in google cloud platform so no money would be need.
By Jazmin C•
Jul 11, 2020
By Sangeeth S•
Jul 21, 2021
By Garry A•
Apr 29, 2020
Great course. The explanation is easy to understand, and provided step by step. But i think it will be better if the question in graded quiz is added more.
By Harold M•
Feb 13, 2018
An excellent course on BigQuery, supported SQL features and Data Studio for presenting prepared and filtered data. Thank you!
By Muhammad A R B Z•
Nov 15, 2020
This is the second course in the Data to Insights specialization. Here we will cover how to ingest new external datasets into BigQuery and visualize them with Google Data Studio. We will also cover intermediate SQL concepts like multi-table JOINs and UNIONs which will allow you to analyze data across multiple data sources. Note: Even if you have a background in SQL, there are BigQuery specifics (like handling query cache and table wildcards) that may be new to you.
By William S•
Mar 12, 2019
Eventually I will get to the ML portion of this Specialization and then the gloves come off. I have some problems i need solved and some ML algorithms to make. My tiny brain can not ingest any more data feeds. I need Biquery and ML to do it for me :)
By Íñigo L•
Apr 3, 2020
I found this course enlightning as to the capacities of the combination of BigQuery + SQL + Data Studio for genearing data insights. It taught me, however, that my knowledege of SQL, especially regarding partition tables, wasn´t as good as desired.
By Serhan A•
Nov 8, 2018
I found this course very helpful for refreshing my skills in important SQL concepts as well as learning more about BigQuery. Data Studio section is a bit shallow. To instructors: You may consider another detailed visualization course.
By Rohan P•
Jul 16, 2021
It is really amazing course to learn about Creating New BigQuery Datasets and Visualizing Insights. It gives right direction to our hardwork to express effectively.
By Andy Q•
Jul 19, 2021
I am starting to see more ways that a data analyst can create her own dataset after exploring public dataset, and use that new dataset for analysis and insights.
By AMAN K M•
Jan 6, 2020
It's great experience to learn about google data studio , data visualization and bigquery datasets . I really learn something new from this course.
By AMAN P S•
Jul 21, 2020
Creating New BigQuery Datasets and Visualizing Insights it is very tough but by following the videos and labs helped me lot
By Tan K M•
Jun 11, 2020
Short and concise course on joins and google data studio, hope there would be more focus on google data studio too
By Paula P L S•
Dec 30, 2018
Super good course to Introduce you to the main aspects of creating datasets and visualization through Data Studio!
By Cristobal M•
Feb 11, 2020
Nice as an introduction, maybe still a little too simple in some stuff, but it's useful to learn the basics
By Vinay N•
Apr 22, 2020
Very good beginner level course for getting enough knowledge on BigQuery and data visualiation.
By Brian S•
Sep 18, 2020
give me many experience and knowledge for data visualization and querying some data sets
By DeltaSmith R•
Sep 7, 2021
it was great but sometimes the speaker's voice was kind of low so even with high volum
By Camy L•
Apr 6, 2021
This is a great hands on class to get to know the Data to insights on Google Cloud
By Antony J•
Aug 29, 2020
I thought this was excellent and really helped solidify my SQL knowledge.
By Nikiya M S•
Jun 11, 2020
Great course for understanding how to use Big Query and public data sets.
By Z A Z A•
Apr 28, 2021
the material is overwhelming and so much useful for me as a data analyst