Chevron Left
Back to Creating New BigQuery Datasets and Visualizing Insights

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating New BigQuery Datasets and Visualizing Insights by Google Cloud

4.6
stars
1,583 ratings
156 reviews

About the Course

This is the second course in the Data to Insights course series. Here we will cover how to ingest new external datasets into BigQuery and visualize them with Google Data Studio. We will also cover intermediate SQL concepts like multi-table JOINs and UNIONs which will allow you to analyze data across multiple data sources. Note: Even if you have a background in SQL, there are BigQuery specifics (like handling query cache and table wildcards) that may be new to you. After completing this course, enroll in the Achieving Advanced Insights with BigQuery course. >>> By enrolling in this specialization you agree to the Qwiklabs Terms of Service as set out in the FAQ and located at: https://qwiklabs.com/terms_of_service <<<...

Top reviews

JC

Jul 10, 2020

This course is an excellent continuation to the one prior and builds upon data analysis skills through GCP tools in an informational, easily digestible, and fascinating manner.

SS

Jul 20, 2021

Great course! The course helped me get great insight into BigQuery and SQL and how various visualisations are done on Google Studio. Looking forward to the next course!

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 158 Reviews for Creating New BigQuery Datasets and Visualizing Insights

By patrick p

Jul 28, 2020

Poor course! The first course in the series was really good, but this one has lots of issues. Two of the Labs seem unworkable as written and the Lab Review videos do not even cover the Labs done. The JOIN section is good (so the 2 stars not 1) and it would be nice if the entire course was done in a similarly excellent manner. Unfortunately, the poor Labs (visualization) leave a sour taste for the entire course.

The other courses in this certification are of a must higher quality.

By Tanya R

Aug 12, 2019

The Lab interface does not match with the lab review or steps mentioned in the lab tutorial. Option unavailable to move to classic view.

Request to update the lab with the latest version of Quicklabs.

By Juan D O

Jun 18, 2018

It would be great if one could practice in bigquery with the public data without consuming the free processing, just during the course. I would like to work to connect all the concepts up to this point and that would be easier if I had a token to use in google cloud platform so no money would be need.

By Jazmin C

Jul 11, 2020

This course is an excellent continuation to the one prior and builds upon data analysis skills through GCP tools in an informational, easily digestible, and fascinating manner.

By Sangeeth S

Jul 21, 2021

Great course! The course helped me get great insight into BigQuery and SQL and how various visualisations are done on Google Studio. Looking forward to the next course!

By Garry A

Apr 29, 2020

Great course. The explanation is easy to understand, and provided step by step. But i think it will be better if the question in graded quiz is added more.

By Harold M

Feb 13, 2018

An excellent course on BigQuery, supported SQL features and Data Studio for presenting prepared and filtered data. Thank you!

By Muhammad A R B Z

Nov 15, 2020

This is the second course in the Data to Insights specialization. Here we will cover how to ingest new external datasets into BigQuery and visualize them with Google Data Studio. We will also cover intermediate SQL concepts like multi-table JOINs and UNIONs which will allow you to analyze data across multiple data sources. Note: Even if you have a background in SQL, there are BigQuery specifics (like handling query cache and table wildcards) that may be new to you.

By William S

Mar 12, 2019

Eventually I will get to the ML portion of this Specialization and then the gloves come off. I have some problems i need solved and some ML algorithms to make. My tiny brain can not ingest any more data feeds. I need Biquery and ML to do it for me :)

By Íñigo L

Apr 3, 2020

I found this course enlightning as to the capacities of the combination of BigQuery + SQL + Data Studio for genearing data insights. It taught me, however, that my knowledege of SQL, especially regarding partition tables, wasn´t as good as desired.

By Serhan A

Nov 8, 2018

I found this course very helpful for refreshing my skills in important SQL concepts as well as learning more about BigQuery. Data Studio section is a bit shallow. To instructors: You may consider another detailed visualization course.

By Rohan P

Jul 16, 2021

It is really amazing course to learn about Creating New BigQuery Datasets and Visualizing Insights. It gives right direction to our hardwork to express effectively.

By Andy Q

Jul 19, 2021

I am starting to see more ways that a data analyst can create her own dataset after exploring public dataset, and use that new dataset for analysis and insights.

By AMAN K M

Jan 6, 2020

It's great experience to learn about google data studio , data visualization and bigquery datasets . I really learn something new from this course.

By AMAN P S

Jul 21, 2020

Creating New BigQuery Datasets and Visualizing Insights it is very tough but by following the videos and labs helped me lot

By Tan K M

Jun 11, 2020

Short and concise course on joins and google data studio, hope there would be more focus on google data studio too

By Paula P L S

Dec 30, 2018

Super good course to Introduce you to the main aspects of creating datasets and visualization through Data Studio!

By Cristobal M

Feb 11, 2020

Nice as an introduction, maybe still a little too simple in some stuff, but it's useful to learn the basics

By Vinay N

Apr 22, 2020

Very good beginner level course for getting enough knowledge on BigQuery and data visualiation.

By Brian S

Sep 18, 2020

give me many experience and knowledge for data visualization and querying some data sets

By DeltaSmith R

Sep 7, 2021

it was great but sometimes the speaker's voice was kind of low so even with high volum

By Camy L

Apr 6, 2021

This is a great hands on class to get to know the Data to insights on Google Cloud

By Antony J

Aug 29, 2020

I thought this was excellent and really helped solidify my SQL knowledge.

By Nikiya M S

Jun 11, 2020

Great course for understanding how to use Big Query and public data sets.

By Z A Z A

Apr 28, 2021

the material is overwhelming and so much useful for me as a data analyst

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder