About this Course

24,490 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
From Data to Insights with Google Cloud Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Deepen your knowledge of SQL on BigQuery by learning about more advanced functions

  • Walkthrough the evolution of how traditional databases handle dataset scale and compare how BigQuery was developed to address scaling limitations.

  • Learn the fundamental pieces of work that impact BigQuery performance and how to optimize your queries for speed.

  • Learn what Google Cloud and BigQuery tools are available to you to permission control and share your data.

Skills you will gain

  • Bigquery
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Cloud Computing
  • SQL
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
From Data to Insights with Google Cloud Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Introduction

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Advanced Functions and Clauses

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Schema Design and Nested Data Structures

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 48 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Optimizing for Performance

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ACHIEVING ADVANCED INSIGHTS WITH BIGQUERY

View all reviews

About the From Data to Insights with Google Cloud Specialization

From Data to Insights with Google Cloud

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder