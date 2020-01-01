RS
Jan 15, 2019
I love how this course was well structured. The labs helped excellently in getting hands-on experience with the tools. I highly recommend this one for starting out any analyzing with BigQuery
AR
Apr 5, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed learning about BigQuery and using the Google Data Prep blew my mind! I am planning to use it for my day to day work and also take up more courses about Data prep
By Tom D•
Jan 1, 2020
The instructor is knowledgeable and passionate about the course content, and explain the idea clearly. It's one of the best and fun online courses I have ever taken. Great course!
By Dilshan L•
May 27, 2022
It's my passion to learn Google Cloud Platform and Coursera has offered me the opportunity to expand my knowledge with the support of Google, for that I'm a forever grateful!
By lijun l•
Aug 8, 2018
This is the best course I've ever taken from Coursera! Lecture/Demo/Lab instruction are VERY CLEAR! and I love the humor. :) Hope to have another course by the same teacher.
By Frank S•
Feb 19, 2018
Unclear if I will continue given the difficulties with Quicklabs integration. This class is overall pretty interesting but IAM needs to be much simpler. There must be a way to provide a provisional account for the enitrety of the course instead of having to get temp logins .. It is just so cumbersome and the time constraint on labs is not practical/required. The goal is to learn about GCP not race through the labs to meet a time quota.
By Marga M•
Feb 16, 2020
A ton of "Why you should use BigQuery" which becomes repetitive and not very useful. I took this course because I wanted to learn BigQuery, I don't need to be convinced. Instead, I wanted to learn and I learned very very little.
By Aarzu W•
Jun 7, 2020
I have done many courses on coursera , however this one is fantastic. Each week and each module is craftily curated and the course ensures hands on experience of GCP and all the tools. The course is a balanced mix of theory and practical information. It was a great learning experience. I would recommend this to all the people seeking job opportunities in the field of data science or in analytics.
By Norman L M•
Aug 29, 2018
this was very thorough and progressed ideally in bite-sized modules. I really appreciate being able to download the videos and the transcripts, too. The labs are wonderful.
By Pradeep S•
Jun 18, 2019
Excellent instructor + great content.
By Viktor H•
Jun 30, 2019
I think this is a rare example of good course for Google Cloud BigQuery. I would recommend this one instead of "Serverless Data Analysis with Google BigQuery and Cloud Dataflow"
By Oleg S•
Oct 21, 2019
The lecturer is a very boring guy with slurred pronunciation. He mumbling under his nose from time to time. It's hard to listen to learn something new. But it's good if you suffer from insomnia. 2. The amount of information in this course is very very poor, but the duration of the videos is pretty long. You can read all the stuff in 30 minutes. You just don't have to watch all the videos. 3. All sql queries are written. You don't have to think at all. It seems to me, this course was designed for 14 year old children. I'm a little bit older, it's pretty slow for me. My advice is - don't spend your time, just read some google docs instead
By Paul O•
Mar 20, 2020
My least favourite courses on Coursera so far have been those that are offered by big companies. There is too much selling of their product. This course was a lot of material packaged as a one week course. They should break it up into 2 or 3 weeks.
By Radosław O•
Dec 21, 2018
Last lab was interesting. Previous lessons where boring for someone who knows SQL.
By Chun M N•
Feb 24, 2018
lots of system error in lab 4
By Deleted A•
Oct 1, 2018
Disappointing.
Badly structured, half-baked explanations. Teacher is a sound analyst but lousy teacher and incapable of communicating concepts clearly.
Expected better from Google.
By Nils K•
Mar 12, 2018
This is essentially an ad for Google services you have to pay for.
By Ágnes C•
Jun 8, 2019
The UI and the datasets have changed what caused a big confusion
By Yohei O•
Oct 27, 2018
Contents are not based on new BigQuery UI
By Vincent C•
Nov 14, 2018
The labs do not work. I would error out.
By José A G R•
Aug 14, 2019
very basic and verbose
By Vidya S•
Oct 7, 2018
I found the course extremely useful and very well structured. The trainer was excellent in terms of knowledge, communication and importantly making the topics very practical and bringing alive concepts with real life examples. The Lab format is extremely helpful for learning by doing making the learning process highly involved and almost simulating real life experiences on the job. Congratulations to the trainer and the backend team for bringing together this excellent course and I am looking forward to completing the remaining courses as soon as possible.
By Manoj G•
Apr 23, 2020
Overall a very good course and I loved the casual teaching style of the instructor. Labs were also good. It is a good start for people who wants to start from scratch. At least for me, I was completely new to cloud and I had exposure on Business Intelligence tools like Tableau, MS Power BI and Google Analytics along with decent knowledge in SQL. So, this course really helped me to get into cloud with the introductions of BigQuery SQL/GUI versions and Cloud DataPrep, an overview of products and billings.
By Kumar K•
Dec 26, 2019
Courser materials are very clear and hands-on make it more understandable. But some of the hands-on (qwiklabs) sessions are not updated to the latest version. If you update them to the latest version, it will be helpful for us, Because option mentioned in the instruction of lab and what we see in actual lab are different (may be it is updated to new name). Other than that I really enjoyed this course. Special thanks to the instructor, for making his point crystal clear with use-cases.
By Jorge C•
Feb 11, 2019
It would be interesting: do not lose the data worked on the labs, I do not know if giving an account for training or something like that, the labs are very good but it is a pity that I as a student does not have access to the practices I have done.
On the other hand, I do not know if it would be possible, at the end of the course, to access a Google Cloud trial, I do not know if the free tier is enough for Big Query and ML, the free limits do not seem very high to me
By Leonardo P G•
Jul 13, 2020
The course was very enlightening and well structured (the labs were my favorite part!)
I feel like I could learn and access this type of technical information that was not familiar at all to me before, which will help me at least understand how these things work (even if I might not be the one managing the data architecture and infrastructure).
Thanks a lot for bringing such a quality content in this simple, yet very effective, way of teaching!
By Jazmin C•
Jul 5, 2020
This course was an excellent introduction into data analytics through the Google Cloud Platform. Every lab was step-by-step with thorough explanation videos concluding each session, and the time limits on each lab allowed for plenty of self-exploration with the materials as well. I greatly appreciated the set-up of the videos and I think the concepts were explained very well, too.