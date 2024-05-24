使用者將能透過 Gemini 版 Google Workspace 外掛程式運用生成式 AI 功能。本課程會使用影片、實作活動和練習範例，深入介紹 Gemini 版 Google 文件的功能。您將學到如何透過 Gemini 使用提示生成撰寫內容、編輯寫好的文字，以提升整體工作效率。本課程結束後，您將具備 Gemini 版 Google 文件的知識及技能，可自信地運用這項工具提升寫作品質。
Gemini in Google Docs 繁體中文
Taught in Chinese (Traditional)
使用 Gemini 生成撰寫內容。
使用 Gemini 修正撰寫內容。
使用 Gemini 校對文件的拼字、文法、風格與遣詞用字。
May 2024
1 quiz
There is 1 module in this course
客戶能透過 Gemini 版 Google Workspace 外掛程式在 Google Workspace 使用生成式 AI 功能。這堂迷你課程會介紹 Gemini 的主要功能，並說明如何在 Google Workspace 善用這些功能，提高生產力和效率。
5 videos1 reading1 quiz
Frequently asked questions
Yes, you can preview the first video and view the syllabus before you enroll. You must purchase the course to access content not included in the preview.
If you decide to enroll in the course before the session start date, you will have access to all of the lecture videos and readings for the course. You’ll be able to submit assignments once the session starts.
Once you enroll and your session begins, you will have access to all videos and other resources, including reading items and the course discussion forum. You’ll be able to view and submit practice assessments, and complete required graded assignments to earn a grade and a Course Certificate.