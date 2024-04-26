Ce cours explique comment profiter au mieux de l'assistance Google Cloud. Vous y découvrirez les différents services d'assistance proposés par Google Cloud Customer Care. Vous apprendrez également à créer et gérer des demandes d'assistance, à consulter les problèmes connus affectant les services Google Cloud et à communiquer efficacement avec les ingénieurs de l'assistance. Vous vous familiariserez avec les différents niveaux de priorité associés aux demandes et les objectifs de niveau de service (SLO). Vous comprendrez mieux les états des demandes d'assistance et saurez comment en escalader une si nécessaire.
Google Cloud Customer Care Fundamentals - 繁體中文
Taught in Chinese (Traditional)
瞭解客服案件生命週期中相關的步驟。
找出影響 Google Cloud 服務的已知問題。
區分 Google Cloud Customer Care 的支援層級。
建立、管理及查看客服案件。
April 2024
3 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
介紹課程內容並說明學習目標。
1 video
本單元的第一部影片將介紹 Customer Care Portfolio 包含的 Standard、Enhanced 和 Premium 支援服務。第二部影片將說明擷取記錄檔的最佳做法，並講解如何在移除個人資訊後進行相關操作。最後是成果驗收。
2 videos1 quiz
本單元將示範如何提交適當優先等級的客服案件，並說明 Customer Care 如何在支援單建立後解決案件，以及在哪些情況下適合提報案件。
3 videos1 quiz
本單元的第一部影片將說明 Customer Care 團隊找出解決方案後的流程，隨後是成果驗收。最後會提供收錄其他資源的 PDF，其中列出了案件優先順序、狀態、說明，以及本課程影片未涵蓋的其他資訊。
1 video1 reading1 quiz
