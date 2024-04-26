Google Cloud
Google Cloud Customer Care Fundamentals - 繁體中文
Google Cloud Customer Care Fundamentals - 繁體中文

Taught in Chinese (Traditional)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • 瞭解客服案件生命週期中相關的步驟。

  • 找出影響 Google Cloud 服務的已知問題。

  • 區分 Google Cloud Customer Care 的支援層級。

  • 建立、管理及查看客服案件。

There are 4 modules in this course

介紹課程內容並說明學習目標。

本單元的第一部影片將介紹 Customer Care Portfolio 包含的 Standard、Enhanced 和 Premium 支援服務。第二部影片將說明擷取記錄檔的最佳做法，並講解如何在移除個人資訊後進行相關操作。最後是成果驗收。

本單元將示範如何提交適當優先等級的客服案件，並說明 Customer Care 如何在支援單建立後解決案件，以及在哪些情況下適合提報案件。

本單元的第一部影片將說明 Customer Care 團隊找出解決方案後的流程，隨後是成果驗收。最後會提供收錄其他資源的 PDF，其中列出了案件優先順序、狀態、說明，以及本課程影片未涵蓋的其他資訊。

