This course will teach you how to get the most out of Google Cloud Support. You will learn about the different support services provided by Google Cloud Customer care, how to create and manage support cases, how to view known issues affecting Google Cloud services, and how to communicate effectively with Support Engineers. You will also learn about the different case priorities and Service Level Objectives (SLOs), increase your understanding around case status, and how to escalate a support case if necessary.
Google Cloud Customer Care Fundamentals
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Identify the steps involved in the lifecycle of a support case
Identify known issues affecting Google Cloud Services
Differentiate the levels of support provided by Google Cloud Customer Care
Create, manage, and view support cases
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
March 2024
3 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Introduce course and state learning objectives
What's included
1 video
This module introduces the Standard, Enhanced, and Premium support options in the Customer Care portfolio in the first video. The second video discusses best practices for capturing a log file and then demonstrates how to do so with personal information removed. The final activity is a knowledge check.
What's included
2 videos1 quiz
This module demonstrates how to file a support case at the appropriate priority level and explains how Customer Care works to resolve a ticket after it has been created and when it is appropriate to escalate a case.
What's included
3 videos1 quiz
This module explains what happens after a solution has been identified by the Customer Care team in the first video, followed by a knowledge check. The final activity is a PDF listing Additional Resources about case priority, status, description, and other information not covered in the videos of this course.
What's included
1 video1 reading1 quiz
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.