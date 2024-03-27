Google Cloud
Google Cloud Customer Care Fundamentals
Google Cloud Customer Care Fundamentals

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify the steps involved in the lifecycle of a support case

  • Identify known issues affecting Google Cloud Services

  • Differentiate the levels of support provided by Google Cloud Customer Care

  • Create, manage, and view support cases

Details to know

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

3 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

Introduce course and state learning objectives

What's included

1 video

This module introduces the Standard, Enhanced, and Premium support options in the Customer Care portfolio in the first video. The second video discusses best practices for capturing a log file and then demonstrates how to do so with personal information removed. The final activity is a knowledge check.

What's included

2 videos1 quiz

This module demonstrates how to file a support case at the appropriate priority level and explains how Customer Care works to resolve a ticket after it has been created and when it is appropriate to escalate a case.

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

This module explains what happens after a solution has been identified by the Customer Care team in the first video, followed by a knowledge check. The final activity is a PDF listing Additional Resources about case priority, status, description, and other information not covered in the videos of this course.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 quiz

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,309 Courses2,507,143 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

