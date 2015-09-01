About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud DevOps Engineer
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Plan and implement a well-architected logging and monitoring infrastructure.

  • Define service level indicators (SLIs) and service level objectives (SLOs).

  • Create effective monitoring dashboards and alerts.

  • Monitor, troubleshoot, and improve Google Cloud infrastructure.

Course 4 of 5 in the
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud DevOps Engineer
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

22 minutes to complete

Introduction

22 minutes to complete
3 readings
1 hour to complete

Introduction to Monitoring in Google Cloud

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Avoiding Customer Pain

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Alerting Policies

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Monitoring Critical Systems

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 24 min)
1 hour to complete

Configuring Google Cloud Services for Observability

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 23 min)
2 hours to complete

Advanced Logging and Analysis

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Monitoring Network Security and Audit Logs

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 32 min)
1 hour to complete

Managing Incidents

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min)
1 hour to complete

Investigating Application Performance Issues

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min)
13 minutes to complete

Optimizing the Costs of Monitoring

13 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min)

About the Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud DevOps Engineer Professional Certificate

Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud DevOps Engineer

