Logging and Monitoring in Google Cloud - Español

  • Explicar el propósito y las capacidades de Google Cloud's operations suite

  • Implementar la supervisión para múltiples proyectos de la nube

  • Crear paneles y alertas de supervisión eficacesCrear políticas de alertas, verificaciones de tiempo de actividad y alertas

  • Explicar cómo recopilar registros con Cloud Logging y exportarlos para analizarlos de forma más detallada

There are 7 modules in this course

Te damos la bienvenida a Logging and Monitoring in Google Cloud. Veremos los requisitos previos, el público y los objetivos del curso.

En este módulo, veremos una descripción general de los diversos productos que conforman el paquete de registro, supervisión y observabilidad de Google Cloud.

La supervisión implica hacer un seguimiento de exactamente lo que sucede con los recursos que iniciamos en Google Cloud. En este módulo, analizaremos algunas opciones y prácticas recomendadas relacionadas con la supervisión de las arquitecturas de los proyectos. Diferenciaremos los roles fundamentales de Cloud IAM necesarios para decidir quién puede hacer qué respecto a la supervisión. Como con la arquitectura, este es otro paso temprano esencial. Examinaremos algunos de los paneles predeterminados creados por Google y veremos cómo usarlos de manera correcta. Crearemos gráficos y los usaremos para compilar paneles personalizados y mostrar el consumo de los recursos y la carga de las aplicaciones. Por último, definiremos verificaciones de tiempo de actividad para hacer un seguimiento del funcionamiento y la latencia.

Las alertas permiten el reconocimiento oportuno de los problemas en tus aplicaciones de la nube, para que puedas resolverlos con rapidez. En este módulo, aprenderás a desarrollar estrategias de alertas, definir políticas de alertas, agregar canales de notificaciones, identificar los tipos de alertas y sus usos comunes, crear grupos de recursos y generar alertas sobre ellos, y administrar políticas de alertas de forma programática.

En este módulo, examinaremos algunas de las funciones de registro y análisis avanzados de Google Cloud. En específico, aprenderás a identificar y elegir los enfoques de etiquetado de recursos, definir los receptores de registros, crear métricas de supervisión basadas en entradas de registro, vincular errores de aplicación a Logging y otras herramientas de operación con Error Reporting, y exportar registros a BigQuery para almacenarlos a largo plazo y aplicarles análisis basados en SQL.

En este módulo, veremos cómo usar los Registros de auditoría de Cloud de Google. Aprenderás a usarlos para responder la preguntas “¿Quién hizo qué y cuándo?”. También analizaremos las prácticas recomendadas de los Registros de auditoría

Resumiremos los temas que se abordaron en este curso.

