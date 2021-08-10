Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Logging, Monitoring and Observability in Google Cloud by Google Cloud

4.6
stars
156 ratings
21 reviews

About the Course

Learn how to monitor, troubleshoot, and improve your infrastructure and application performance. Guided by the principles of Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), this course features a combination of lectures, demos, hands-on labs, and real-world case studies. In this course, you'll gain experience with full-stack monitoring, real-time log management and analysis, debugging code in production, and profiling CPU and memory usage....

By Cesar A

Aug 10, 2021

The material is no updated refer to google console.

By Thomas S

Sep 30, 2021

up to now the worst course I joined

By Rajesh R

Sep 7, 2020

Thank you for an excellent course!

By FRAGNI A

Nov 11, 2021

Very good course

By Bujato H S L

Dec 28, 2021

Excelente curso

By Mohamed A

Nov 19, 2020

Good course

By Antony K M

Mar 5, 2022

Thank you

By JOSÉ R A D

Sep 15, 2020

Excellent

By GAVIRATI R

Sep 16, 2021

p​erfect

By Thanasan M

Apr 25, 2021

good job

By Riahi M

Apr 12, 2022

Amazing

By Gunnam M K

Sep 26, 2021

Good

By Pranchal K

Jun 26, 2021

nice

By shiva h k b

Dec 13, 2020

I honestly dosed off somewhere, maybe because I didn't see a human face in this course at all. All other courses in the certification 'SRE and DevOps Engineer with Google Cloud' you'd see a human face. Towards the end of course, I had no attention span left to spend on the course.

By dean w

Oct 4, 2020

There are a lot of bugs in the qwiklabs. I expect that's why many are not graded - as there isn't enough time to complete a few when you are stuck debugging the VM setup and other bugs. While good practice for troubleshooting, it interferes with the lesson.

By Michael A

Jan 29, 2021

It is nice to see a course where you actually get a try at the tech, and that the tech isn't broken in some fashion. I liked it a lot and hope to get a chance at working with it more at google some day.

By Sarah S

Sep 30, 2020

Covers all the material well; labs could be a little more thorough and check student progress more frequently.

By LILIAN Y G C

Jul 5, 2021

Bueno

By Karsten S

Feb 27, 2021

The topics as such are important and I got a good overview. But for a beginner course it's too long and for a specialist course just scratches on the surface. I also found this time the speakers super boring and of low quality.

By Izmilia P

Jan 26, 2021

The content is great, but the lab is bad because no score checker.

By Sergio O

May 10, 2022

I usually love GCP courses on Coursera, however, this one needs an upgrade:

- Labs are outdated, if you follow the scripts you reach nowhere, many of the labs I simply quit trying.

- Labs are not measured, you can "End Lab" and get all the points

- Instructors are clearly reading, they probably don't understand what the course is about, and are bored of reading the course materials. At some point I stopped listening to them and downloaded the powerpoints and read from there.

By Kapil S

May 3, 2021

The course was not that interesting

