About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Google Cloud Digital Leader in Français Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Décrire le rôle des données dans la transformation numérique et l'importance d'une culture axée sur les données

  • Identifier les solutions Google Cloud de gestion des données les plus courantes

  • Identifier les solutions Google Cloud d'analyse intelligente les plus courantes

  • Identifier les solutions Google Cloud pour le machine learning et l'IA

Course 2 of 4 in the
Google Cloud Digital Leader in Français Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

22 minutes to complete

Introduction

22 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Module 1 : La valeur des données

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min)
1 hour to complete

Module 2 : Consolidation et analyse des données

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min)
1 hour to complete

Module 3 : Innover avec le machine learning

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min)
12 minutes to complete

Résumé

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading

About the Google Cloud Digital Leader in Français Specialization

Google Cloud Digital Leader in Français

