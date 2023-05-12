このコースでは、Google Workspace に付属する Google のチャット ソフトウェアである Google Chat について紹介します。
Google Chat - 日本語版
Taught in Japanese
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Google Chat のメッセージ送信と管理の方法について説明する。
Google Chat のスペースを使用することで、ワークフローとオンライン参加者どうしのコラボレーション機能を合理化する。
Google Chat で利用できるアプリの使用方法を説明する。
Google Chat を使用してビジネス上の課題を解決する。
There are 6 modules in this course
このモジュールではアジェンダについて説明します。また、On the Rise と本コースで扱うビジネス上の課題を受講者に紹介します。
What's included
2 videos
このモジュールでは、Google Chat について紹介します。
What's included
2 videos1 quiz
モジュール 2 では、Google Chat で個人やグループにメッセージを送信する方法を学びます。また、カスタマイズ オプションとコラボレーション機能について理解し、Google Chat が他の Google Workspace 製品とどのように連携するかを学びます。
What's included
9 videos1 reading1 quiz
このモジュールでは、スペースのさまざまな用途について学び、個人やグループでのチャットと比較します。
What's included
10 videos2 readings1 quiz
このモジュールでは、Google Chat のアプリを紹介します。アプリを検出し、スペースや会話に追加する方法を学びます。また、Google が作成および管理するアプリで共通するアクションについて確認します。
What's included
5 videos1 reading1 quiz
このモジュールでは、架空の Google Workspace のお客様が抱えるビジネス上の課題を解決することを通じて、学習した知識を実践します。
What's included
3 videos1 reading
Instructor
