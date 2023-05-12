Google Cloud
Google Chat - 日本語版
Google Cloud

Google Chat - 日本語版

Taught in Japanese

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Google Chat のメッセージ送信と管理の方法について説明する。

  • Google Chat のスペースを使用することで、ワークフローとオンライン参加者どうしのコラボレーション機能を合理化する。

  • Google Chat で利用できるアプリの使用方法を説明する。

  • Google Chat を使用してビジネス上の課題を解決する。

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

4 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 6 modules in this course

このモジュールではアジェンダについて説明します。また、On the Rise と本コースで扱うビジネス上の課題を受講者に紹介します。

What's included

2 videos

このモジュールでは、Google Chat について紹介します。

What's included

2 videos1 quiz

モジュール 2 では、Google Chat で個人やグループにメッセージを送信する方法を学びます。また、カスタマイズ オプションとコラボレーション機能について理解し、Google Chat が他の Google Workspace 製品とどのように連携するかを学びます。

What's included

9 videos1 reading1 quiz

このモジュールでは、スペースのさまざまな用途について学び、個人やグループでのチャットと比較します。

What's included

10 videos2 readings1 quiz

このモジュールでは、Google Chat のアプリを紹介します。アプリを検出し、スペースや会話に追加する方法を学びます。また、Google が作成および管理するアプリで共通するアクションについて確認します。

What's included

5 videos1 reading1 quiz

このモジュールでは、架空の Google Workspace のお客様が抱えるビジネス上の課題を解決することを通じて、学習した知識を実践します。

What's included

3 videos1 reading

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions