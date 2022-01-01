- File Shortcut
What you will learn
Demonstrate the key features of Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Meet and Google Chat
Secure, share and collaborate with others in Google Workspace
Configure Google Workspace to suit your way of working
Solve business challenges using Google Workspace
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
プロジェクトでは、Gmail、Googleカレンダー、Googleドライブ、Googleドキュメント、Googleスプレッドシート、Googleスライド、Google Meet、Googleチャットを使用してビジネス上の課題を解決するよう生徒に呼びかけます。 このトレーニングは、組織のGoogleWorkspaceのベストプラクティスを確立および管理するための基礎を習得するのに役立ちます。
学生は、Google ChromeがインストールされたChromebook、Windows、またはMac OSコンピュータと、管理されたGoogleWorkspaceアカウントを使用してこのコンテンツを利用することをお勧めします。
No prior experience required.
There are 7 Courses in this Specialization
Gmail 日本語版
Gmail は Google のクラウドベースのメールサービスです。ウェブブラウザだけであらゆるパソコンやデバイスからメッセージにアクセスできます。
Google Calendar 日本語版
Google カレンダーを使用すると、会議や予定のスケジュールを設定することや、今後のアクティビティに関するリマインダーを受信することが簡単にでき、今後の予定を常に把握することができます。Google カレンダーはチーム向けに設計されているため、スケジュールを他のユーザーと共有することや、複数の共用カレンダーを作成してチームで使用することが簡単にできます。
Google Drive 日本語版
Google ドライブは Google のクラウドベースのファイル ストレージ サービスです。Google ドライブでは、すべての作業を 1 か所にまとめ、追加のソフトウェアを必要とせずにさまざまなファイル形式を表示でき、どのデバイスからでもファイルにアクセスできます。
Google Docs 日本語版
Google ドキュメントを使用すると、ドキュメントがクラウドに保存され、任意のパソコンまたはデバイスからアクセスできます。ウェブブラウザでドキュメントを作成および編集できます。特別なソフトウェアは必要ありません。さらに、複数のユーザーが同時に作業することができ、ユーザーが変更を行ったときにその変更を確認することも可能です。各変更は自動的に保存されます。
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
