About this Specialization

このトレーニングは、GoogleWorkspaceで生産性を高めるために必要なスキルを学生に提供します。このスペシャライゼーションの終了までに、学生はコアのGoogle Workspaceアプリケーション（Gmail、Googleカレンダー、Googleドライブ、Googleドキュメント、Googleシート、Googleスライド、Google Meet、Googleチャット）の使用に習熟するようになります。 彼らはメールとスケジュールを効果的に管理する方法を学びます。 Googleドライブでコンテンツを作成、管理、共有し、Google Workspaceの不可欠で定義的な部分であるコラボレーション機能を使用することで、生産性を向上させます。 学生は、Google ChromeがインストールされたChromebook、Windows、またはMac OSコンピュータと、管理されたGoogleWorkspaceアカウントを使用してこのコンテンツを利用することをお勧めします。
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 2 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
Japanese, English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 2 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
Japanese, English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 7 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Gmail 日本語版

Course2

Course 2

Google Calendar 日本語版

Course3

Course 3

Google Drive 日本語版

Course4

Course 4

Google Docs 日本語版

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder