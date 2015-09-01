About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
Spanish

What you will learn

  • Mejorar la colaboración con las videoconferencias de Google Meet

  • Crear y administrar su propia videoconferencia de Google Meet

  • Simplificar el flujo de trabajo y las capacidades de colaboración entre los equipos virtuales con Google Chat

  • Describir cómo se pueden usar las salas de chat para organizar y enfocar las conversaciones

Skills you will gain

  • Streams
  • Retain
  • Email
  • Upload
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
Spanish

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 minutes to complete

Introducción al curso

5 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min)
1 minute to complete

Introducción a Google Meet y Google Chat

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
1 hour to complete

Google Meet

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 4 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
26 minutes to complete

Colaboración en Google Meet

26 minutes to complete
9 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
25 minutes to complete

Mensajería en Google Chat

25 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
19 minutes to complete

Salas de chat

19 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
18 minutes to complete

Colaboración en Google Chat

18 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Desafío empresarial

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder