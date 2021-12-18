Many traditional enterprises use legacy systems and applications that often struggle to achieve the scale and speed needed to meet modern customer expectations. Business leaders and IT decision makers constantly have to choose between maintenance of legacy systems and investing in innovative new products and services.
About this Course
What you will learn
Describe the key benefits of infrastructure and app modernization with reference to cloud technology.
Differentiate between virtual machines, containers, and Kubernetes.
Explain the Google Cloud solutions that help businesses to better manage their systems, such as App Engine and Google Kubernetes Engine.
Explain how Google Cloud solutions support app modernization and simplify API management.
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Welcome to Infrastructure and Application Modernization with Google Cloud! In this module, you'll meet the instructor, learn about the course content, and how to get started.
Module 1: Modernizing IT Infrastructure with Google Cloud
This module covers what it means to modernize an IT infrastructure and why it matters. It then turns to the different compute options available, before moving onto private, hybrid and multi-cloud architectures. It ends with an overview of the Google Cloud global infrastructure.
Module 2: Modernizing Applications with Google Cloud
This module explores how businesses can modernize their existing applications and build new ones in the cloud. It focuses on five common change patterns for businesses who want to modernize their applications. Next, the module turns to some key application development challenges that businesses face, before highlighting two Google Cloud solutions for these challenges: Google Kubernetes Engine and App Engine.
Module 3: The Value of APIs
This module explains how APIs are a tool for both digital integration and digital transformation. It begins by defining legacy systems and the specific barriers to the demands of the digital age. It then defines APIs and explains how they can modernize legacy systems and create new business value. The module closes with a description of Apigee, an API management tool, along with customer use cases.
Summary
This module provides a summary of the key points covered in each module and steps you can take to continue your learning.
Reviews
- 5 stars80.34%
- 4 stars16.15%
- 3 stars2.03%
- 2 stars0.65%
- 1 star0.81%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INFRASTRUCTURE AND APPLICATION MODERNIZATION WITH GOOGLE CLOUD
I would recommend this course as it gives a understanding of Google Cloud products and how it can help to transform the businesses.
This course provided me with basic essentials for the career path I desired to achieve in. This really helped me a lot.
It has been a great experience to join this course and complete it as well.I learned many new things during this session . Thank you!!
Great lesson for business owners on best practises for managing GCP costs, cost savings and move faster are everyone business owners looking for.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.