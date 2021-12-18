About this Course

38,703 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the key benefits of infrastructure and app modernization with reference to cloud technology.

  • Differentiate between virtual machines, containers, and Kubernetes.

  • Explain the Google Cloud solutions that help businesses to better manage their systems, such as App Engine and Google Kubernetes Engine.

  • Explain how Google Cloud solutions support app modernization and simplify API management.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(3,571 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 3 readings
1 hour to complete

Module 1: Modernizing IT Infrastructure with Google Cloud

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min)
1 hour to complete

Module 2: Modernizing Applications with Google Cloud

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
26 minutes to complete

Module 3: The Value of APIs

26 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 16 min)
7 minutes to complete

Summary

7 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INFRASTRUCTURE AND APPLICATION MODERNIZATION WITH GOOGLE CLOUD

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder