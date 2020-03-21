SB
Aug 14, 2020
The course helped me to understand the way I can move to cloud platforms with more ease . The cloud infrastructure eases our job but the usage must be utilized and completely monitored.
DP
Aug 28, 2020
Very well explained. Easy to grasp and understand with examples. Very useful in the business objectives of a start-up I am planning using Google products
By Jenny R•
Mar 21, 2020
Was basically an extended advert for Google Cloud Product. No technical information at all; definitely something for the most un-technical managers
By Ester T D•
Mar 29, 2020
Great content, clear concepts and great practical examples
By Suthisa•
Mar 6, 2020
Understand total cost of ownership
By Alex Z•
Aug 11, 2020
Amazing Course and easy to understand the GCP products and tools and how they will improve the IT infrastructure and data management in any business.
By Sharifa A A S A•
Feb 12, 2021
Great lesson for business owners on best practises for managing GCP costs, cost savings and move faster are everyone business owners looking for.
By Laszlo P•
Mar 29, 2020
Great course, lots of useful information
By Lance A•
Aug 11, 2020
This course is very good for anyone looking to lock down or learn about the fundamentals of google cloud platform and what one can achieve with it. In these few weeks it has helped me not to only understand the fundamentals but has given me the basics I need to know to choose the right service on google cloud.
By Avinash N•
Aug 15, 2021
Great information! Creative content. It elaborates importance of API in Digital Transformation of traditional enterprises which use legacy systems and applications. API enables the scale and speed needed to meet modern customer expectations in cloud era.
By Manikandan K•
Jun 2, 2021
great course. Loved the Cloud Patterns video. and the different types of GCP cloud offerings video by Marcus East and Samar. A good primer for someone ready to embark on the GCP journey. Thank you Google and course era team for creating this course.
By anantha n v•
Nov 2, 2020
Got a good understanding of google cloud products offerings. It also made me understand some of terms like tensor flow etc which was unknown to me. I will take up Business transformation course next and most post probable cost management course.
By Deleted A•
Jan 27, 2021
This course is a very first step in the understanding of the Google Cloud products. It gives a 360' view of all tools with a little brief of history, to understand why every businesses needs its to optimise costs and time. Recommended *****
By Ryan P•
Oct 14, 2020
Awesome experience and very informational course for those in businesses looking to use Google Cloud products and also for those not in businesses just looking to learn and educate themselves for future purposes.
By Earl S•
Mar 16, 2021
I had to complete this quickly because it's a free course for me. I like the achievement even though the work is hard. If you lose your appetite, force yourself to eat because your brain and body need food.
By Chin L Q•
May 16, 2021
Understand how to help customer to manage their cloud cost during their digital transformation journey and how to leverage G Suite offerings to drive collaboration to achieve productivity and innovation.
By Sudipta B•
Aug 15, 2020
By Carmine S•
Jul 2, 2020
Course very well done and well cared for, too bad there are no translations in Italian. For all video lessons and tests or to do a translation first manually and then follow the course.
By Tiago A Q I•
Apr 6, 2021
I didnt know anything about the Cloud and this course teach me the fundamental of it, This course it only the begin if you want be a proffissional in this area
By Dalila E•
Mar 29, 2021
I found the course very interesting, it covers topics that today are fundamental to provide advice to clients and apply them internally in the organization.
By Deepak P•
Aug 29, 2020
By Yael L R•
Dec 31, 2020
I really Enjoyed the course, the instructors are wonderful, I loved the examples and analogies throughout the course. It was very well done.
By Satish C•
Jun 30, 2021
After taking this course I learnt how to modernize IT infrastructure and applications. I understand different enterprise cloud strategies.
By GANDHAM D K•
May 16, 2020
It has been a great experience to join this course and complete it as well.I learned many new things
during this session . Thank you!!
By Shambhavi V P•
Apr 26, 2020
It has been a great experience to join this course and complete it as well . I learned many new things during this session . Thank You !!
By Isah P S•
Sep 7, 2020
Thank you so much for this course! I've learned a lot and definitely a great help in our Company's Digital Transformation journey.
By Adarsh K N•
Aug 15, 2020
The course is too good and i recommend everyone to take it!! The animation, analogies used are very good and easy to understand!!