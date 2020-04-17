Introduction to Cloud Identity serves as the starting place for any new Cloud Identity, Identity/Access Management/Mobile Device Management admins as they begin their journey of managing and establishing security and access management best practices for their organization. This 15-30 hour accelerated, one-week course will leave you feeling confident to utilize the basic functions of the Admin Console to manage users, control access to services, configure common security settings, and much more.
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started with Cloud Identity
In this module, we guide you through the Cloud Identity product, and walk you through setting up your account and Google Cloud Identity free trial to use during training.
User Lifecycle Management
In this module, you'll learn about provisioning and managing users in your Cloud Identity domain. The exercises cover how to add new users in various ways and how to configure user identities, settings, and privileges.
Security
In this module, you will walk you through some of the security features that are available to you as the Cloud Identity admin.
Device Management
In this module, you'll learn about Google mobile device management settings, understand how to enforce device policies over their mobile fleet using the Google Admin console, and learn how to prevent unauthorized access to an account from a lost mobile device.
Domains and Reports
In this module, you will learn how to do basic domain management and report generation from the Google Cloud Identity Admin Console.
Summary, Use Case Example, & Resources
This module serves as the summary of your training and also provides you with two case studies that will help you think about practical applications of Google Cloud Identity.
Hi, It is very nice course introduction to cloud identity and learn the how cloud will be working .so my point of view is that very interesting courses
Very Interesting. Great for someone who need to know about google cloud essential. if anyone want to know about Google Cloud Identity, I will recommend to join this course.
The course helped me a lot in my practical field of study.Teaching system is outstanding,professors explained every fundamentals of the course.I enjoyed learning with Coursera.Thanks☺
This is course is awesome to get started with Google Cloud, I learned many new topics and surely this will lead me to a new career path. Thank you, Google!! Thank You, Coursera!.
