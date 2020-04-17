About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Identity Management (IDM)
  • Google
  • Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
  • Cloud Computing
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Getting Started with Cloud Identity

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

User Lifecycle Management

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Security

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 21 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Device Management

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Domains and Reports

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Summary, Use Case Example, & Resources

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 2 readings

