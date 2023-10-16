Coursera Project Network
Security with AWS: Identity and Access Management (IAM)
Coursera Project Network

Security with AWS: Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Taught in English

Arimoro Olayinka Imisioluwa

Instructor: Arimoro Olayinka Imisioluwa

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Guided Project

Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills with expert guidance
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2.5 hours
Learn at your own pace
No downloads or installation required
Only available on desktop
Hands-on learning

What you'll learn

  • Set up secure user access in AWS IAM, including creating and managing user accounts, groups, and policies.

  • Set up secure user access and manage permissions to create roles for cross-account access and implement best practices.

  • Manage permissions within IAM by configuring policies, recognizing policy structures, and using condition keys to enforce granular access controls.

Skills you'll practice

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Guided Project

Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills with expert guidance
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2.5 hours
Learn at your own pace
No downloads or installation required
Only available on desktop
Hands-on learning

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills in less than 2 hours

  • Receive training from industry experts
  • Gain hands-on experience solving real-world job tasks
  • Build confidence using the latest tools and technologies
Placeholder

About this Guided Project

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Set up and overview of the project

  2. Create an IAM user from the console

  3. Create IAM users from the CLI

  4. Create IAM groups and add users to the groups

  5. Practice Assessment: Securing AWS accounts

  6. Implementing IAM policies

  7. Create and upload to an S3 bucket

  8. Create an IAM role for an AWS service

  9. Practice Activity: Create a customer-managed policy

  10. Use IAM roles to grant AWS cross-account access

  11. Use IAM roles to grant AWS cross-account access with external ID

  12. Revoke an IAM role

  13. Practice Activity: Get cross-account access after revoking a role

  14. Setting permissions boundary

  15. Test and Debug IAM policies using the IAM policy simulator

  16. Cumulative Activity: Deal with a cloud security breach

Recommended experience

Access to an AWS account and familiarity with basic AWS concepts, the AWS management console, the command line interface (CLI), and the IAM.

16 project images

Instructor

Arimoro Olayinka Imisioluwa
Coursera Project Network
36 Courses71,836 learners

Offered by

Coursera Project Network

How you'll learn

  • Skill-based, hands-on learning

    Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.

  • Expert guidance

    Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.

  • No downloads or installation required

    Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.

  • Available only on desktop

    This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Security? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions