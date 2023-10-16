Security with AWS: Identity and Access Management (IAM)

In the era of cloud computing, securing data and ensuring controlled access has become paramount. Just as data fuels modern businesses, IAM is the cornerstone of data protection in the cloud. In this 2-hour-long hands-on project-based course, you'll delve into the core principles of securing Amazon Web Services (AWS) resources through IAM.
Set up secure user access in AWS IAM, including creating and managing user accounts, groups, and policies.
Set up secure user access and manage permissions to create roles for cross-account access and implement best practices.
Manage permissions within IAM by configuring policies, recognizing policy structures, and using condition keys to enforce granular access controls.
Set up and overview of the project
Create an IAM user from the console
Create IAM users from the CLI
Create IAM groups and add users to the groups
Practice Assessment: Securing AWS accounts
Implementing IAM policies
Create and upload to an S3 bucket
Create an IAM role for an AWS service
Practice Activity: Create a customer-managed policy
Use IAM roles to grant AWS cross-account access
Use IAM roles to grant AWS cross-account access with external ID
Revoke an IAM role
Practice Activity: Get cross-account access after revoking a role
Setting permissions boundary
Test and Debug IAM policies using the IAM policy simulator
Cumulative Activity: Deal with a cloud security breach
Recommended experience
Access to an AWS account and familiarity with basic AWS concepts, the AWS management console, the command line interface (CLI), and the IAM.
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.