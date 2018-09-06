SG
Jun 13, 2020
The course has been explained very nicely and with all the in depth details required to implement it in practical life. Thankyou Coursera for introducing an amazing course with amazing teachers.
PK
Jun 14, 2021
The coursera courses are always gives us an very useful information.I enjoyed the course and learned a lot from it. The content is well organised and the cloud identity concepts are awesome.
By Suhas C•
Sep 6, 2018
Unintuitive Reading sections. Some of the sentences or words are marked in Bold, when actually they should not have been and vice-versa. The instructor of the last module i.e., summary, can improve his fluency, I suspect if he was only reading it from a prompt behind the camera. An excellent course but ruined by bad presentation & Reading section, about which I have mentioned above precisely. With all due respect, this course has so much to improve.
By Rusty M•
May 1, 2019
I was disappointed in this course as it lightly touched on the functions of cloud Identity and focused on topics around managing users and groups in the g-suite environment. It did not cover setting up a new vendor in a SAML based setup or how to restrict or enable different policies by application. Not worth $50...
By Michael R•
Apr 24, 2019
I did not like the fact, I had to create a domain and setup an environment out of my own costs. A lot of the work was not real walkthroughs. Some of the sections were glossed over with redirects to Google articles. Some of the test question / answers were wrong.
By Surbhi G A N•
Jun 14, 2020
By Sehresh M•
Apr 18, 2020
Very Interesting. Great for someone who need to know about google cloud essential. if anyone want to know about Google Cloud Identity, I will recommend to join this course.
By qiaoshuang•
Apr 26, 2020
cost me extra $12 to purchase a new domain for a year immediately! no free trail?!
By Ayush R R•
May 18, 2020
This is an authentic course were the instructors will take you through the cloud Identity. You can absolutely learn how to use g suite and take its best advantage. Thanks to this course
By Tri S P•
Jun 25, 2018
Very Interesting. Great for someone who need to know about google cloud essential , but should continue to take "G Suite admin Fundamental" for the best knowledge.
By KHUSHAL P K•
Apr 16, 2020
It gives me very good knowledge about google cloud identity that i was not aware about.
Thank You very much
By Suyash S•
Jun 9, 2020
It is highly engaging and informative course for all those promising networking students that are searching for good and pristine amount of viable information on cloud-identity and secure-server engagement.
By SURAJ P•
Apr 16, 2020
Amazing one. Google Cloud Identity. Alot of tools and options. As a system administrator its very handy to provide IAM and better reporting tools. Thanks to Cloudera for arranging such a certifications.
By Pramod K D o M•
Jun 15, 2021
By Aninkan G•
Apr 28, 2020
The course helped me a lot in my practical field of study.Teaching system is outstanding,professors explained every fundamentals of the course.I enjoyed learning with Coursera.Thanks☺
By Gabrielle W•
Apr 27, 2020
the content was easy to follow along and even in instances were there was not a practice example available for students, the video demonstrations provided excellent intel.
By Kumari M•
May 25, 2021
Enjoyed this course and learned so much about Google Cloud Identity. As a beginner to cloud computing, the modules are easy to understand. Overall experience was great.
By Amit K M•
Jun 6, 2020
Exellent for working professional in this domain, though i am a student not belonging to this field but learnt alot which will help me at certain stage in my career.
By Mohamed S•
May 19, 2020
Do not sign up for this course, it is a scam.
Google will tell you to sign up for free for a G-suite account "free trial for 12 days", and then they will charge you for buying a domain, which is necessary to complete this course.
They won't warn you that buying a domain is not included in the free trial.
Even after canceling your subscription and removing the domain, they won't refund you.
By Terry W•
May 10, 2020
Wasnt really clear as to what reading was needed. Links lead to links and other referrals. Could spend weeks reading material to find that functions in the console / reading was different from test questions. Additionally the transition from video based learning to reading was a bit of a challenge.
By Daniel A•
Jul 11, 2020
Not very good (outdated content) AND do not register for a trial, the instructions to cancel are out dated and many people complained in the forums - plus all content (5 modules) is crammed in one week
By Chen J•
Jun 8, 2021
I am able to learn more about cloud computing by completing the course Introduction to Cloud Identity. The course teaches identity management which allows enterprise or group to be able to easily manage their employee or team. The platform allows them to control access of specific services and introduced multi factor authentication to improve breaching of information. It also teaches how to enable Single sign on(SSO) and adding of third party applications by using Google Cloud Identity Platform. Overall, this is a great course to start the journey to the Cloud.
By iced t•
Apr 17, 2020
this course had a shot duration but there was a lot to learn regarding cloud identity in this rapidly developing field and what an organization does with google identity.also learning new skills such as mobile management and cloud security and how data is kept private
By Jolibeth S H A•
Jun 7, 2020
Every module is thoroughly explained and I learned a lot from this course. It was fine to learn this module even if the learner cannot access to other G Suites services as long as he/she can read the articles recommended in the modules.
By Adarsh G•
Jul 5, 2020
this was really a good course regarding technology clouds can help us in better way in case if we did any firm or business this was a not so easy course and we should work hard make save all main information provided by each model
By Shaikh A M B•
May 9, 2020
This is course is awesome to get started with Google Cloud, I learned many new topics and surely this will lead me to a new career path. Thank you, Google!! Thank You, Coursera!.
By Priyanka G•
Jun 7, 2020
This course provides you a practical knowledge also an also cloud identity security factor. Thank Google cloud is giving this much of security to the organization set ups.