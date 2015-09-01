About this Course

Spanish

What you will learn

  • Usar, administrar, organizar y compartir las carpetas y los archivos de Mi unidad

  • Crear, administrar y compartir las carpetas y los archivos de una unidad compartida de Google

  • Buscar y navegar por Google Drive

  • Usar plantillas para trabajar en las aplicaciones de Google Workspace

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

Introducción al curso

3 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min)
17 minutes to complete

Introducción a Google Drive

17 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
18 minutes to complete

Cómo compartir con Google Drive

18 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Mi unidad

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 12 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
23 minutes to complete

Unidades compartidas

23 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
17 minutes to complete

Plantillas

17 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
8 minutes to complete

Herramientas y opciones de Google Drive

8 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min)
1 hour to complete

Desafío empresarial

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading

