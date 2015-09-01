About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • マイドライブを使って、フォルダやファイルを使用、管理、整理、共有する。

  • Google 共有ドライブでフォルダやファイルを作成、管理、共有する。

  • Google ドライブを使って検索と移動を行う。

  • テンプレートを適用して、Google Workspace のアプリケーション間で作業する。

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

コースの概要

3 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min)
17 minutes to complete

Google ドライブの概要

17 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
18 minutes to complete

Google ドライブでの共有

18 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

マイドライブ

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 12 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
23 minutes to complete

共有ドライブ

23 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
17 minutes to complete

テンプレート

17 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
8 minutes to complete

Google ドライブのツールとオプション

8 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min)
1 hour to complete

ビジネス上の課題

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading

