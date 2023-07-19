책임감 있는 AI란 무엇이고 이것이 왜 중요하며 Google에서는 어떻게 제품에 책임감 있는 AI를 구현하고 있는지 설명하는 입문용 마이크로 학습 과정입니다. Google의 7가지 AI 원칙도 소개합니다.
Introduction to Responsible AI - 한국어
Taught in Korean
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Google이 AI 원칙을 적용하는 이유를 이해합니다.
조직 내 책임감 있는 AI 관행의 필요성을 파악합니다.
프로젝트의 모든 단계에서 내리는 결정이 책임감 있는 AI에 영향을 미친다는 점을 이해합니다.
조직이 자체 비즈니스 요구사항 및 가치에 맞게 AI를 설계할 수 있음을 이해합니다.
Details to know
1 quiz
There is 1 module in this course
What's included
1 video1 quiz
Instructor
