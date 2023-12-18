기업에서 인공지능과 머신러닝의 사용이 계속 증가함에 따라 책임감 있는 빌드의 중요성도 커지고 있습니다. 대부분의 기업은 책임감 있는 AI를 실천하기가 말처럼 쉽지 않습니다. 조직에서 책임감 있는 AI를 운영하는 방법에 관심이 있다면 이 과정이 도움이 될 것입니다.
Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with GC - 한국어
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
책임감 있는 AI 비즈니스 사례를 설명합니다.
문제 발견 권장사항을 통해 AI의 윤리적 고려사항을 파악합니다.
Google에서 어떻게 AI 원칙을 개발해 실천하고 있으며 그 과정에서 얻은 교훈을 활용하는지 설명합니다.
조직에서 책임감 있는 AI를 운영하기 위한 프레임워크를 채택합니다.
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
1 quiz
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 7 modules in this course
이 모듈에서는 AI 기술이 미치는 영향과 책임감 있는 AI에 대한 Google의 접근 방식에 대해 알아보고 Google의 AI 원칙을 소개합니다.
What's included
3 videos
이 모듈에서는 Economist Intelligence Unit의 'The Business Case for Ethics by Design' 보고서를 토대로 책임감 있는 AI 비즈니스 사례를 만드는 방법을 알아봅니다.
What's included
2 videos
이 모듈에서는 윤리적 딜레마에 대해 알아보고 생성형 AI와 같은 신기술이 어떻게 해결이 필요한 윤리적 우려를 낳는지 살펴봅니다.
What's included
2 videos
이 모듈에서는 Google의 AI 원칙을 어떻게 개발했는지 알아보고 각 원칙의 윤리적 목표를 살펴봅니다.
What's included
3 videos
이 모듈에서는 책임감 있는 AI의 현실적인 응용에 대해 알아보고 설정 및 검토 실행을 통해 AI 원칙을 운영하는 방법을 살펴봅니다.
What's included
3 videos
이 모듈에서는 가능한 윤리적 문제를 파악하는 프로세스를 알아보고 문제 발견 질문을 통해 사용 사례의 잠재적인 득과 실에 대해 비판적으로 생각해 봅니다.
What's included
3 videos
이 모듈에서는 책임감 있는 AI 여정을 지속하기 위해 사용할 수 있는 다음 단계와 리소스에 대해 알아봅니다.
What's included
1 video1 reading1 quiz
Instructor
Offered by
