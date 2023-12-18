Google Cloud
Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with GC - 한국어
Google Cloud

Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with GC - 한국어

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • 책임감 있는 AI 비즈니스 사례를 설명합니다.

  • 문제 발견 권장사항을 통해 AI의 윤리적 고려사항을 파악합니다.

  • Google에서 어떻게 AI 원칙을 개발해 실천하고 있으며 그 과정에서 얻은 교훈을 활용하는지 설명합니다.

  • 조직에서 책임감 있는 AI를 운영하기 위한 프레임워크를 채택합니다.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

1 quiz

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 7 modules in this course

이 모듈에서는 AI 기술이 미치는 영향과 책임감 있는 AI에 대한 Google의 접근 방식에 대해 알아보고 Google의 AI 원칙을 소개합니다.

What's included

3 videos

이 모듈에서는 Economist Intelligence Unit의 'The Business Case for Ethics by Design' 보고서를 토대로 책임감 있는 AI 비즈니스 사례를 만드는 방법을 알아봅니다.

What's included

2 videos

이 모듈에서는 윤리적 딜레마에 대해 알아보고 생성형 AI와 같은 신기술이 어떻게 해결이 필요한 윤리적 우려를 낳는지 살펴봅니다.

What's included

2 videos

이 모듈에서는 Google의 AI 원칙을 어떻게 개발했는지 알아보고 각 원칙의 윤리적 목표를 살펴봅니다.

What's included

3 videos

이 모듈에서는 책임감 있는 AI의 현실적인 응용에 대해 알아보고 설정 및 검토 실행을 통해 AI 원칙을 운영하는 방법을 살펴봅니다.

What's included

3 videos

이 모듈에서는 가능한 윤리적 문제를 파악하는 프로세스를 알아보고 문제 발견 질문을 통해 사용 사례의 잠재적인 득과 실에 대해 비판적으로 생각해 봅니다.

What's included

3 videos

이 모듈에서는 책임감 있는 AI 여정을 지속하기 위해 사용할 수 있는 다음 단계와 리소스에 대해 알아봅니다.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 quiz

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions