Google Cloud
Google Cloud Big Data and ML Fundamentals - Italiano
Google Cloud

Google Cloud Big Data and ML Fundamentals - Italiano

Taught in Italian

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Riconoscere il ciclo di vita dai dati all'IA su Google Cloud e i principali prodotti per big data e di machine learning.

  • Progettare pipeline in modalità flusso con Dataflow e Pub/Sub.

  • Analizzare i big data su larga scala con BigQuery.

  • Identificare diverse opzioni per creare soluzioni di machine learning su Google Cloud.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

5 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 7 modules in this course

Questa sezione accoglie gli studenti al corso Big Data and Machine Learning Fundamentals e fornisce una panoramica della struttura e degli obiettivi del corso.

What's included

2 videos1 reading

Questa sezione illustra i componenti chiave dell'infrastruttura di Google Cloud. È qui che presentiamo molti dei servizi e prodotti per big data e di machine learning che supportano il ciclo di vita dai dati all'IA su Google Cloud.

What's included

10 videos1 reading1 assignment1 app item

Questa sezione illustra la soluzione di Google Cloud per la gestione dei dati in modalità flusso. Prende in esame una pipeline di dati end-to-end che include l'importazione con Pub/Sub, l'elaborazione con Dataflow e la visualizzazione tramite Looker e Data Studio.

What's included

9 videos1 reading1 assignment1 app item

Questa sezione introduce gli studenti a BigQuery, il data warehouse serverless e completamente gestito di Google. Inoltre, esplora BigQuery ML e i processi e i comandi chiave utilizzati per creare modelli di machine learning personalizzati.

What's included

9 videos1 reading1 assignment1 app item

Questa sezione esplora quattro diverse opzioni per la creazione di soluzioni di machine learning su Google Cloud. Inoltre, introduce Vertex AI, la piattaforma unificata di Google per la creazione e la gestione del ciclo di vita dei progetti di ML.

What's included

8 videos1 reading1 assignment

Questa sezione illustra le tre fasi chiave del flusso di lavoro di machine learning in Vertex AI: preparazione dei dati, addestramento del modello e preparazione del modello. Gli studenti hanno l'opportunità di esercitarsi nella creazione di un modello di machine learning con AutoML.

What's included

8 videos1 reading1 assignment1 app item

Questa sezione ripercorre gli argomenti trattati nel corso e fornisce risorse aggiuntive per ulteriori approfondimenti.

What's included

1 video

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions