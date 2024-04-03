Questo corso presenta i prodotti e i servizi per big data e di machine learning di Google Cloud che supportano il ciclo di vita dai dati all'IA. Esplora i processi, le sfide e i vantaggi della creazione di una pipeline di big data e di modelli di machine learning con Vertex AI su Google Cloud.
Google Cloud Big Data and ML Fundamentals - Italiano
Taught in Italian
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Riconoscere il ciclo di vita dai dati all'IA su Google Cloud e i principali prodotti per big data e di machine learning.
Progettare pipeline in modalità flusso con Dataflow e Pub/Sub.
Analizzare i big data su larga scala con BigQuery.
Identificare diverse opzioni per creare soluzioni di machine learning su Google Cloud.
Details to know
April 2024
5 assignments
There are 7 modules in this course
Questa sezione accoglie gli studenti al corso Big Data and Machine Learning Fundamentals e fornisce una panoramica della struttura e degli obiettivi del corso.
What's included
2 videos1 reading
Questa sezione illustra i componenti chiave dell'infrastruttura di Google Cloud. È qui che presentiamo molti dei servizi e prodotti per big data e di machine learning che supportano il ciclo di vita dai dati all'IA su Google Cloud.
What's included
10 videos1 reading1 assignment1 app item
Questa sezione illustra la soluzione di Google Cloud per la gestione dei dati in modalità flusso. Prende in esame una pipeline di dati end-to-end che include l'importazione con Pub/Sub, l'elaborazione con Dataflow e la visualizzazione tramite Looker e Data Studio.
What's included
9 videos1 reading1 assignment1 app item
Questa sezione introduce gli studenti a BigQuery, il data warehouse serverless e completamente gestito di Google. Inoltre, esplora BigQuery ML e i processi e i comandi chiave utilizzati per creare modelli di machine learning personalizzati.
What's included
9 videos1 reading1 assignment1 app item
Questa sezione esplora quattro diverse opzioni per la creazione di soluzioni di machine learning su Google Cloud. Inoltre, introduce Vertex AI, la piattaforma unificata di Google per la creazione e la gestione del ciclo di vita dei progetti di ML.
What's included
8 videos1 reading1 assignment
Questa sezione illustra le tre fasi chiave del flusso di lavoro di machine learning in Vertex AI: preparazione dei dati, addestramento del modello e preparazione del modello. Gli studenti hanno l'opportunità di esercitarsi nella creazione di un modello di machine learning con AutoML.
What's included
8 videos1 reading1 assignment1 app item
Questa sezione ripercorre gli argomenti trattati nel corso e fornisce risorse aggiuntive per ulteriori approfondimenti.
What's included
1 video
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis
