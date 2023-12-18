Szkolenie Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure wprowadza ważne pojęcia i terminologię potrzebne w pracy z Google Cloud. Za pomocą filmów i praktycznych modułów szkolenie prezentuje oraz porównuje usługi Google Cloud umożliwiające między innymi przetwarzanie i przechowywanie danych, a także zawiera ważne materiały i narzędzia do zarządzania zasadami.
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure - Polski
Taught in Polish
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Określanie celu oraz wartości produktów i usług Google Cloud
Definiowanie sposobu porządkowania i kontrolowania infrastruktury w Google Cloud
Wyjaśnianie, jak tworzyć podstawową infrastrukturę w Google Cloud
Dobieranie i używanie opcji pamięci masowej w Google Cloud
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
6 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 8 modules in this course
Ta część to wprowadzenie do szkolenia Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure zawierające omówienie jego struktury i celów.
What's included
1 video
W tej części omawiamy główne korzyści z używania Google Cloud. Wprowadzamy tu komponenty infrastruktury sieci Google i przedstawiamy różnice między rozwiązaniami infrastruktura jako usługa (IaaS) i platforma jako usługa (PaaS).
What's included
7 videos1 quiz
W tej części omawiamy, jak zasoby są porządkowane w projekty i jak dostęp do tych zasobów jest udostępniany odpowiednim pracownikom za pomocą narzędzia Identity and Access Management (uprawnień). Wymieniamy tu też różne sposoby na interakcję z Google Cloud.
What's included
6 videos1 quiz1 app item
W tej części szkolenia omawiamy, jak działa Google Compute Engine ze szczególnym uwzględnieniem sieci wirtualnych.
What's included
7 videos1 quiz1 app item
W tej części szkolenia przyjrzymy się 5 głównym usługom Google Cloud do przechowywania danych: Cloud Storage, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud SQL, Cloud Spanner i Firestore.
What's included
8 videos1 quiz1 app item
W tej części szkolenia omawiamy kontenery oraz zarządzanie nimi za pomocą Kubernetes i Google Kubernetes Engine.
What's included
3 videos1 quiz
W tej części kursu skupiamy się na tworzeniu aplikacji w chmurze. Omawiamy tu Cloud Run i Cloud Functions.
What's included
2 videos1 quiz1 app item
W tej ostatniej części podsumowujemy treść szkolenia i omawiamy kolejne kroki Twojej nauki o chmurze.
What's included
1 video1 reading
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Software Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.