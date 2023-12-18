Google Cloud
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure - Polski
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure - Polski

Taught in Polish

What you'll learn

  • Określanie celu oraz wartości produktów i usług Google Cloud

  • Definiowanie sposobu porządkowania i kontrolowania infrastruktury w Google Cloud

  • Wyjaśnianie, jak tworzyć podstawową infrastrukturę w Google Cloud

  • Dobieranie i używanie opcji pamięci masowej w Google Cloud

There are 8 modules in this course

Ta część to wprowadzenie do szkolenia Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure zawierające omówienie jego struktury i celów.

What's included

1 video

W tej części omawiamy główne korzyści z używania Google Cloud. Wprowadzamy tu komponenty infrastruktury sieci Google i przedstawiamy różnice między rozwiązaniami infrastruktura jako usługa (IaaS) i platforma jako usługa (PaaS).

What's included

7 videos1 quiz

W tej części omawiamy, jak zasoby są porządkowane w projekty i jak dostęp do tych zasobów jest udostępniany odpowiednim pracownikom za pomocą narzędzia Identity and Access Management (uprawnień). Wymieniamy tu też różne sposoby na interakcję z Google Cloud.

What's included

6 videos1 quiz1 app item

W tej części szkolenia omawiamy, jak działa Google Compute Engine ze szczególnym uwzględnieniem sieci wirtualnych.

What's included

7 videos1 quiz1 app item

W tej części szkolenia przyjrzymy się 5 głównym usługom Google Cloud do przechowywania danych: Cloud Storage, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud SQL, Cloud Spanner i Firestore.

What's included

8 videos1 quiz1 app item

W tej części szkolenia omawiamy kontenery oraz zarządzanie nimi za pomocą Kubernetes i Google Kubernetes Engine.

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

W tej części kursu skupiamy się na tworzeniu aplikacji w chmurze. Omawiamy tu Cloud Run i Cloud Functions.

What's included

2 videos1 quiz1 app item

W tej ostatniej części podsumowujemy treść szkolenia i omawiamy kolejne kroki Twojej nauki o chmurze.

What's included

1 video1 reading

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

